Little Mix Announce The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search. Picture: BBC

Little Mix have announced a new TV show, The Search.

Little Mix, made up of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world after winning The X Factor in 2011, so they’re the natural frontrunners to search for the nation's next biggest pop group.

The girls announced on Thursday evening they’re heading up a brand new talent show on BBC, The Search, in which they will judge singers with the aim of forming a band.

The winning group will get to support the stars on their summer tour in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix’s new show, from what it is to how you can apply.

What is The Search?

Little Mix’s talent show will see the girls coach the singing hopefuls to become part of an all-male, all-female or mixed band.

Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy will have their expert contacts on-hand to help along the way, including voice coaches, song writers, producers, and stylists who have worked with The X Factor stars throughout their careers.

They said of their new TV show: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too."

When is The Search on?

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

There’s not yet a confirmed start date for the group’s programme but we know they’ll have a prime time Saturday night slot.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content said: “One of Britain’s most popular female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young adults.”

By airing early next year The Search won’t be clashing with the show that made them famous, The X Factor, which returned on 12 October with a brand new celebrity version.

How do I apply?

Budding singers hoping to become part of a band formed by Little Mix can apply now on the programme’s website where they have an application form.

Potential contestants must be at least 16 to apply.

The closing date for applications is Friday 10 January.

