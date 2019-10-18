Little Mix Announce The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

18 October 2019, 12:08

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search. Picture: BBC

Little Mix have announced a new TV show, The Search.

Little Mix, made up of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world after winning The X Factor in 2011, so they’re the natural frontrunners to search for the nation's next biggest pop group.

The girls announced on Thursday evening they’re heading up a brand new talent show on BBC, The Search, in which they will judge singers with the aim of forming a band.

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

The winning group will get to support the stars on their summer tour in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix’s new show, from what it is to how you can apply.

What is The Search?

Little Mix’s talent show will see the girls coach the singing hopefuls to become part of an all-male, all-female or mixed band.

Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy will have their expert contacts on-hand to help along the way, including voice coaches, song writers, producers, and stylists who have worked with The X Factor stars throughout their careers.

They said of their new TV show: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too."

When is The Search on?

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011
Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

There’s not yet a confirmed start date for the group’s programme but we know they’ll have a prime time Saturday night slot.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content said: “One of Britain’s most popular female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young adults.”

By airing early next year The Search won’t be clashing with the show that made them famous, The X Factor, which returned on 12 October with a brand new celebrity version.

How do I apply?

Budding singers hoping to become part of a band formed by Little Mix can apply now on the programme’s website where they have an application form.

Potential contestants must be at least 16 to apply.

The closing date for applications is Friday 10 January.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?
Little Mix announce new talent show 'Little Mix: The Search'

Little Mix Create New Talent Show 'The Search' To Find Tour Support Act
Jesy Nelson's documentary has been nominated for an NTA.

Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ Documentary Is Nominated For NTA

Little Mix's new talent show is set to compete against The X Factor.

‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show
Chris Hughes joins Little Mix rehearsals.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show

Lady Gaga Fell Dramatically Off The Stage Whilst Being Carried By A Fan

Lady Gaga

Kylie Jenner has branded Stormi a 'daddy's girl'.

'Daddy's Girl' Stormi Isn't Here For Kylie Jenner's 'Rise And Shine' Remix As She Demands Travis Scott's Music In 'Cute' Video

News

Fans' theory behind a funny tweet sent to Niall Horan.

Kylie Jenner's Fans Think She Sent Niall Horan 'Rise And Shine' Tweet From Burger King's Account
Liam Payne's new album will be released in December

Liam Payne Album: 'LP1' Release Date, & Details On The One Direction Star’s Debut Album
Adele is apparently releasing her new single on Friday 18 October

Is Adele Releasing Her Comeback Single In The Coming Weeks? Star's Next Album 'To Drop In November'

Adele

Selena Gomez is about to drop new music

Selena Gomez Teases New Era Of Music & Says She 'Ignored The Signs'