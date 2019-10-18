Little Mix Create New Talent Show 'The Search' To Find Tour Support Act

18 October 2019, 07:42

Little Mix announce new talent show 'Little Mix: The Search'
Little Mix announce new talent show 'Little Mix: The Search'. Picture: BBC

Little Mix have announced they're fronting a new talent show - 'Little Mix: The Search' - to find a group to support them on their summer 2020 tour.

We've all dreamed of singing alongside Little Mix and now the girls are giving you the chance to actually make it a reality...

The girls have announced that they're hosting a new Saturday night TV show - Little Mix: The Search - where they'll be looking to find talented singers to form all-female, all-male and mixed groups.

> WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall will mentor the groups and the winning band will be given the chance to support Little Mix on their summer 2020 UK tour.

The groups will live together during the competition and also have access to top vocal coaches, producers, songwriters and stylists to help them develop into a proper pop act.

"We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel," Little Mix said, "As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way."

Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It's going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!"

To apply, you must be aged at least 16 years old before or on the 31st January 2020. Potential singers can enter as a duo, three-piece or four-piece, and the girls are able to add or remove people from the groups as the show progresses.

Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2020.

