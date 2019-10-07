WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

Chris Hughes joins Little Mix rehearsals. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes jokingly joined Little Mix for their tour rehearsals as a step-in for Jade Thirlwall, after she posted on Instagram that she was ill.

Chris Hughes joined his girlfriend, Jesy Nelson, for a Little Mix sound check as he stepped in for Jade Thirlwall, who was unwell.

The Love Island star took to social media to share snaps of the rehearsal, saying: “Sound check ahead of tonight’s show. Stepping in for our Jade, onto the next #LM5.”

Jade shared a snap on social media, saying: "Typical to get ill the minute I have a bit of time off, but these few days have done me and my soul the world of good."

The X Factor winners are currently on their LM5 tour, and Chris has been accompanying Jesy during parts of it, wasting no time entertaining his girlfriend, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, before their Belfast show.

The 26-year-old can be seen in the video, stood alongside the girls practicing their vocals, captioning the snaps, saying: “Dreams do come true.

“Never felt so good being @jadethirlwall.”

Chris recently opened up about in a report about how protective he is over 28-year-old Jesy, saying he finds it hard to bite his tongue when she receives hate online.

The LM singer recently released her Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out documentary, where she spoke out about her journey with how online trolls drove her to attempt suicide, and Chris was amongst her biggest supporters for the release of the film, even making an appearance in it.

He said: “I struggle with it. Even with myself, when I initially came out of Love Island, I was kind of unaware of the whole social media thing so I used to snap back a lot and I used to fight back to everything. But I learnt that isn’t the way forward.

“When it’s her, I get really protective and I struggle to bite my tongue. But I am very protective because it’s not nice. Other people judge people who they don’t know, but I know who she is. Honestly you couldn’t meet anyone nicer.”

The smitten couple have both spoke out separately about plans for their future, as Chris plans on starting a family with her, while she branded him ‘my future husband’.

