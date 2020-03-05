From Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi To Dua Lipa & Stormzy, All The Global Awards 2020 Winners

All The Global Awards 2020 winners. Picture: PA

The Global Awards celebrates music, entertainment and news, and it was a big night for the likes of Harry Styles, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and more.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk saw some big names walking the blue carpet, ahead of scooping the awards in the annual star-studded event.

Here's a full list of the winners...

The Global Awards 2020 Winners

Best Group - Jonas Brothers

Who was nominated?

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

Best Song of 2020 with METRO - Harry Styles 'Lights Up'

Who else could we give #TheGlobalAwards for Best Song too? Please stand up for @Harry_Styles' 'Lights Up'. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/HEYz2nwPjV — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 5, 2020

Who was nominated?

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Best Male - Ed Sheeran

Who was nominated?

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

Best Female - Camila Cabello

Who was nominated?

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

Best British Act - Dua Lipa

We always knew @DUALIPA would Be The One to walk away with Best British Act at #TheGlobalAwards. 💚 pic.twitter.com/TRsp64YggS — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 5, 2020

Who was nominated?

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Dua Lipa

Best Pop - Tones & I

Forget Dance Monkey; the only thing dancing tonight is @tonesandimusic after her Best Pop win at #TheGlobalAwards. 🐒 pic.twitter.com/5XIM8l2W0q — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 5, 2020

Who was nominated?

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I

Rita Ora

Rising Star - Aitch

.@OfficialAitch will 100% be polishing his Rising Star Award from #TheGlobalAwards On The Way Home. 😉 pic.twitter.com/zyUS0D4XoH — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 5, 2020

Who was nominated?

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Aitch

Lizzo

Best Mass Appeal Artist - Lewis Capaldi

Who was nominated?

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

Most Played Song - Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.

Best Hip Hop Or R&B - Stormzy

Stormzy wanted to Own It, and now he owns his very own #TheGlobalAwards for Best Hip Hop or R&B. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/eA0NSmXvYZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 5, 2020

Who was nominated?

Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

Best Indie Act - Stereophonics

Who was nominated?

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

Best Podcast - Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Who was nominated?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

Best Classical Artist - Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Who was nominated?

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

The LBC Award - PC Stuart Outten

Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.

