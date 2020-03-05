From Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi To Dua Lipa & Stormzy, All The Global Awards 2020 Winners
5 March 2020, 21:24 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 21:53
The Global Awards celebrates music, entertainment and news, and it was a big night for the likes of Harry Styles, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and more.
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk saw some big names walking the blue carpet, ahead of scooping the awards in the annual star-studded event.
Here's a full list of the winners...
The Global Awards 2020 Winners
Best Group - Jonas Brothers
Who was nominated?
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
Best Song of 2020 with METRO - Harry Styles 'Lights Up'
Who was nominated?
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Best Male - Ed Sheeran
Who was nominated?
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
Best Female - Camila Cabello
Who was nominated?
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
Best British Act - Dua Lipa
Who was nominated?
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa
Best Pop - Tones & I
Who was nominated?
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I
Rita Ora
Rising Star - Aitch
Who was nominated?
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch
Lizzo
Best Mass Appeal Artist - Lewis Capaldi
Who was nominated?
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
Most Played Song - Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'
Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.
Best Hip Hop Or R&B - Stormzy
Who was nominated?
Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
Best Indie Act - Stereophonics
Who was nominated?
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
Best Podcast - Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Who was nominated?
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
Best Classical Artist - Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Who was nominated?
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
The LBC Award - PC Stuart Outten
Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.
