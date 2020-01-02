The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi And Sam Smith Among The Nominees

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk 2020. Picture: Global

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are returning for 2020 to celebrate the stars of music, news, and entertainment.

One of the biggest showbiz events of the year, the Global Awards with Very.co.uk is back for its third consecutive year and a whole host of your favourite artists are in the running for some huge awards.

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy Mabel, Sam Smith and Tom Walker are among the nominees this year, as well as Young T and Bugsey, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading the Global Player app and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

The star-studded event takes place in London at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on 5 March, where Capital’s sister stations including Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will be celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired across Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

There’s also a brand new category, Best Podcast.

It’s down to the public to have their say on their favourite artists, as well as a panel of industry experts who will vote for stars across genres in a variety of categories.

Categories include, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female, Best Podcast, as well as Best British Act, Best Pop and many more.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale at the end of January from global.com/awards.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip