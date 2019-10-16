Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ Documentary Is Nominated For NTA

16 October 2019, 11:40

The Little Mix star is up for the Best Factual Award.
The Little Mix star is up for the Best Factual Award. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ Documentary has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Jesy Nelson’s BBC3 documentary, ‘Odd One Out’, has been nominated for an NTA (National Television Award).

The film, which was praised by fans for ‘changing lives’, detailed how online trolls drove the Little Mix singer to attempt suicide.

‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show

The LM5 hitmaker, who’s dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes, shared the news on Instagram with a post, saying: “Guys this is so exciting my documentary ‘Odd One Out’ has been shortlisted for the Best Factual Award at the National Television Awards!”

She will be up against 28 various other shows including Gogglebox and Top Gear, and voting will close on October 25th, before announcing the winner on January 28th 2020.

Her bandmates shared the love after sharing the post on their page, and fans were quick to praise the 28-year-old.

One wrote: “There’s nobody who deserves this more than she does. I promise we’ll work our asses off to get this for her.”

“Hope u win, u deserve too, u have been through so much beautiful day [sic],” another added.

The X Factor winner released the documentary in September and was branded ‘brave’ and ‘inspirational’ as she spoke out to raise awareness of the effect online hate can have on your mental health.

She took to social media to thank fans for their support, saying: “You have no idea how hard it was to open my heart and make myself vulnerable to the world… never did I think in a million years that it would reach this many people so quick.

“I’m so overwhelmed and cannot thank you enough for the love and awareness we will raise together!!”

We have our fingers crossed for Jesy!

> Download Our App To Hear Our Chats With The Biggest Stars

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's new talent show is set to compete against The X Factor.

‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show
Chris Hughes joins Little Mix rehearsals.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a stunning five bedroom home

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar
Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners.

Little Mix Are Richest X Factor Winners Ever After Earning £9million Last Year
Little Mix are dropping a clothing line!

Little Mix’s Pretty Little Thing Collection: When Does It Drop?

Hot On Capital

Adele and Nicki Minaj have collaborated on something 'epic'

Nicki Minaj And Adele Team Up For ‘Epic’ New Song

Nicki Minaj

Caroline Flack is hosting The Surjury on Channel 4

Caroline Flack To Host The Surjury: What Is The Controversial New Channel 4 Show?

TV & Film

Selena Gomez voicing the giraffe in 'Dolittle'

Selena Gomez Is Hitting Big Screen Voicing Betsy The Giraffe In 'Dolittle'
Niall Horan has admitted that he's 'good friends' with Selena Gomez.

Niall Horan Opens Up About Selena Gomez Friendship & Says They 'Hang Out All The Time'
Stranger Things 4 filming has apparently begun

Stranger Things 4 Filming Has Begun According To Leaked Pictures – And Hopper's Truck Has Been Spotted

TV & Film

Cheryl and Liam dated for two-and-a-half-years.

Cheryl Hits Back At Claims Her And Liam Payne Faked The Last Five Months Of Their Relationship