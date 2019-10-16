Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ Documentary Is Nominated For NTA

The Little Mix star is up for the Best Factual Award. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ Documentary has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Jesy Nelson’s BBC3 documentary, ‘Odd One Out’, has been nominated for an NTA (National Television Award).

The film, which was praised by fans for ‘changing lives’, detailed how online trolls drove the Little Mix singer to attempt suicide.

‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show

The LM5 hitmaker, who’s dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes, shared the news on Instagram with a post, saying: “Guys this is so exciting my documentary ‘Odd One Out’ has been shortlisted for the Best Factual Award at the National Television Awards!”

She will be up against 28 various other shows including Gogglebox and Top Gear, and voting will close on October 25th, before announcing the winner on January 28th 2020.

Her bandmates shared the love after sharing the post on their page, and fans were quick to praise the 28-year-old.

One wrote: “There’s nobody who deserves this more than she does. I promise we’ll work our asses off to get this for her.”

“Hope u win, u deserve too, u have been through so much beautiful day [sic],” another added.

The X Factor winner released the documentary in September and was branded ‘brave’ and ‘inspirational’ as she spoke out to raise awareness of the effect online hate can have on your mental health.

She took to social media to thank fans for their support, saying: “You have no idea how hard it was to open my heart and make myself vulnerable to the world… never did I think in a million years that it would reach this many people so quick.

“I’m so overwhelmed and cannot thank you enough for the love and awareness we will raise together!!”

We have our fingers crossed for Jesy!

> Download Our App To Hear Our Chats With The Biggest Stars