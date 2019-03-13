Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?

13 March 2019, 16:55 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 17:25

Chris Hughes, Age, Height, Jesy Nelson & Love Island
Chris Hughes, Age, Height, Jesy Nelson & Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ @ChrisHughesOfficial

Love Island star Chris Hughes has found love in the form of Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, so here's everything you need to know about the reality star from his age, height and curren

Chris Hughes shot to fame in the 2016 series of Love Island where he found love with co-star Olivia Attwood, and after they split and she found a new boyfriend in the form of footballer, Bradley Dack, and Chris has confirmed his relationship with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Hilariously Attempt Accents As They Film Themselves Kissing And Cuddling

How old is Chris Hughes?

Chris is 26-years-old and his birthday is on 22nd December (1992).

Where is Chris Hughes from?

You may have assumed that Chris Hughes was from Essex like so many Love Islanders with his perfectly plucked brows and tan, but Chris is from Gloucestershire in the West Country!

How tall is Chris Hughes?

His ex, Olivia Attwood stood at 5''11 and they were very similar heights, so it's thought that Chris stands at the same, just under 6ft.

Jesy Nelson is just 5ft2, so he is considerably taller than the 'Woman Like Me' singer.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

How did Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson meet?

Although we don't know when the pair first met one another, they were first linked back in January when they were papped making out in a kebab shop in London.

Although things had seemed to cool off for a while, they were then spotted making their way on a trip to Dublin with each other, when they then confirmed their romance with a series of loved-up Instagram posts.

What did Chris Hughes look like before he was famous?

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

In what is one of the most incredible throwback ten year challenges, Chris used to have seriously spikey gelled hair, much less pearly white teeth, but it seems his eyebrows were even more plucked than what they are now, which is surprising even to us.

What's Chris Hughes's net worth?

Despite missing out on the £50,000 Love Island prize to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, Chris has continued on to enjoy enormous success since leaving the villa, from dropping a single with BFF Kem, a reality spin-off show with then girlfriend Olivia Attwood and endless endorsement deals.

He is rumoured to have made over a million pounds since leaving the reality show.

