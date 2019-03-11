Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Hilariously Attempt Accents As They Film Themselves Kissing And Cuddling

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and Love Island star Chris Hughes seem to be serious about one another already, despite only recently going public with their relationship.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have been dating for just a few months, but the hot new couple haven’t stopped flaunting their romance on social media – proving they’re seriously loved up.

While spending a cosy Sunday night together the couple gave an insight into their relationship as they larked about on Instagram Stories doing impressions and accents for their millions of followers.

International Women's Day: 5 Times Little Mix Were Fierce Feminists

With Jesy sat in her boyfriend’s lap and wrapped in a fluffy blanket, she couldn’t resist kissing Chris’ face and stroking his beard as they laughed at the spot cream on his forehead.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes shared a series of cosy videos on Instagram. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Jesy then challenged her beau to attempt a series of accents, including Weslsh, Glaswegian, and Italian – but it’s fair to say Jesy won their battle as she showed off her impersonation of an Irish accent.

The couple looked extremely loved up in the series of videos, in fits of giggles as they gave fans a closer look at their new relationship.

Jesy and Chris had clearly spent a relaxing Sunday evening together, with the Little Mix pop star also filming them belting out Busted songs as they drove around.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes were in fits of giggles over their attempt at accents. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Jesy Nelson couldn't contain her laughter as she larked around with her boyfriend. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Chris and Jesy went public with their relationship when they jetted off for a romantic break to Dublin in February, weeks after their first date at a cocktail making class.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest News On Chris Hughes And Jesy Nelson