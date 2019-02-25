WATCH: Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Confirm Relationship' With PDA Instagram Story

Jesy Nelson has just confirmed her romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes with a loved up Instagram post from Dublin airport where they've been on a trip.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has pretty much just confirmed her romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes, posting a very loved up Instagram story of them as they prepare to fly back from a trip to Ireland they took together.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Loved Up' On Trip To Dublin

Nestling up to one another and singing Busted's 'That's What I Go To School For' the pair giggle together as they prove to the world they're still very much an item after a quiet few weeks that had people thinking they were no longer in contact.

The pair were spotted in City airport in London before their flight to Dublin was cancelled, but they eventually made it there for a night out with friends and were spotted by onlookers looking every part the couple, which Jesy's story has confirmed.

Chris Hughes posts couple photo with Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes posts couple photo with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

The 'Woman Like Me' singer posted their room service breakfast from their Dublin hotel with the loved up emoji and it seemed the Essex star couldn't resist posting her new reality star beau onto her social media.

Chris has also posted a photo with his arm around Jesy to his Instagram, a far cry from when he was asked at the NTA's about their status, which he described as 'tough'.

Jesy Nelson posts from hotel room in Dublin with Jesy Nelson
Jesy Nelson posts from hotel room in Dublin with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

