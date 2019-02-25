Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Loved Up' On Trip To Dublin

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes pictured loved up at airport ahead of Dublin trip. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes appear to be very much back on after they were spotted on their way to a romantic trip in Dublin before their flight was cancelled.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been spotted with Love Island star Chris Hughes once again, this time at an airport on their way to Dublin and with onlookers commenting on them holding hands and cuddling, it seems the stars are very much back on.

Jesy Nelson with Chris Hughes at London airport. Picture: REX/Shuttershock

Pictured at City airport in London, Jesy and Chris tried to check in to their flight, before being informed it was cancelled, forcing the pair to turn to plan B, a cinema trip to see Liam Neeson's new film, Cold Pursuit, buying VIP tickets and an ice blast to try and turn the evening around.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes spent £42 on VIP cinema tickets. Picture: Instagram/@JesyNelson

The pair eventually made it to Dublin where they met up with some friends for a night out and were spotted leaving a hotel the next morning.

It seemed that the pair were finished after they were spotted cozying up to each other in a kebab shop in London last month, with Chris Hughes calling their relationship a 'tough one' at the NTA's.

He said: "It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing.""There’s no updates, nothing you haven’t seen."I’m just happy with myself at the minute."

PHOTOS | Jesy and Chris in Dublin pic.twitter.com/uFWXtqExyn — LITTLE MIX UPDATES👑 (@UpdatingLM) February 24, 2019

We're also kind of surprised to see them back together after James Arthur was forced to deny that he and Jesy were an item after they were spotted getting close to one another at a BRITs after party.

James hit out on Twitter at people who took 'sneak' pictures of him and the singer, writing: " What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party. Scruffy that."

What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party. Scruffy that. — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) February 21, 2019

