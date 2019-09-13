Jesy Nelson’s 'Odd One Out' Documentary Praised For ‘Changing Lives’ As It Trends On Twitter Worldwide

13 September 2019, 12:09

Jesy has been praised for her bravery.
Jesy has been praised for her bravery. Picture: instagram

Jesy Nelson’s 'Odd One Out' documentary was the number trend on Twitter worldwide as it aired.

Jesy Nelson has received an overwhelming amount of love and support online after her 'Odd One Out' documentary aired on Thursday night.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the Little Mix singer, branding her as ‘brave’ and ‘inspirational’.

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight

The documentary detailed how online trolls drove Jesy to attempt suicide and it didn't take long for #WeStandByJesy to star trending on Twitter worldwide.

The LM5 singer then took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

She said: "You have no idea how hard it was to open my heart and make myself vulnerable to the world..... never did I think In a million years that it would reach this many people so quick.

"I’m so overwhelmed and cannot thank you enough for the love and awareness we will raise together!!"

The 28-year-old X Factor winner was flooded with kind messages.

One fan wrote: “The saddest thing for me was the fact that the day when she won the XFactor and the day which was supposed to be the best day of her life turned out to be the worst day due to the disgusting comments she received about her appearance. #OddOneOut @LittleMIx #WeStandByJesy.”

Another fan tweeted: “I just want everyone who reads this to know that you will be okay. Maybe not in a second, or tomorrow, or next month, but you WILL be okay.

“Don’t give up. Thank you, Jesy, for not giving up and making this documentary. It’ll change lives @LittleMix #OddOneOut#WeStandByJesy.”

“I’m so proud of Jesy," another added. They continued: "As a young woman is really inspiring seeing that she is still smiling after being through all of those bad comments on her appearance.

“She is just gorgeous and didn’t deserve all the hate #OddOneOut #WeStandByJesy."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Chris Hughes branded Katie Hopkins a 'b***h'

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight
Little Mix were crowned winners of The X Factor in 2011.

Jesy Nelson Reveals She Had To 'Put On A Brave Face' During Little Mix’s First Interview After Winning The X Factor
Jesy Nelson doesn't often reveal her naturally curly hair

Jesy Nelson's Natural Hair: Chris Hughes Loves The Little Mix Star's Curls
Check out the boys Jesy Nelson has dated over the years.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche
Jesy's mum appears in the documentary.

Jesy Nelson’s Mum Wishes She Never Found Fame With Little Mix As She ’Lost’ Her Daughter

Hot On Capital

Maura Higgins had to deny she flirted with co-star Greg O'Shea

Maura Higgins Denies Romance With Greg O’Shea After Love Island Stars Are Accused Of 'Flirty Behaviour'

TV & Film

Niall asks fans to join him in donating to two causes on his birthday

Niall Horan Asks Fans For One Thing To Help Celebrate His 26th Birthday
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter began dating in August 2019

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Moving In Together
Charli XCX takes on Wikipedia Fact Check

WATCH: Charli XCX Corrects Her Own Wikipedia Page

Charli XCX

One Stranger Things theory links the characters who have died

There's A Stranger Things Theory Which Connects The Characters Who Have Died

TV & Film

Slime green is the new black.

Demi Lovato Channels Billie Eilish As She Shows Off Slime Green Hair

Demi Lovato