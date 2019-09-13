Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight

Chris Hughes branded Katie Hopkins a 'b***h'. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Chris Hughes tweeted – and deleted – Katie Hopkins during girlfriend Jesy Nelson’s documentary Odd One Out.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson’s inspiring documentary Odd One Out aired on BBC One on Thursday night, detailing the extent to which the pop star received hateful comments from trolls on social media.

In the documentary, Jesy recalls a performance with bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock when they returned to The X Factor, after which they received a cruel comment from Katie Hopkins about their weight.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Tried To End Her Own Life After Suffering Relentless Online Bullying

In 2013 she tweeted: “Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix.”

Jesy said the tweet marked the stage of her life when her negative thoughts about herself started “spiralling out of control”.

Chris Hughes swiftly deleted his tweet. Picture: Katie Hopkins/Twitter

She said: “All I remember feeling at that time is ‘what’s the f***ing point?’ I starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat. I could be the skinniest girl in the world and this is never going to go away.”

“That is the pinnacle point for me when I got severely depressed and it just spiralled out of control.”

As the scenes aired on BBC, Chris took to Twitter to dub Katie a “b***h” alongside a middle-finger emoji, before swiftly deleting the post shared with his 504k followers.

Katie shared Chris’ message to her own profile, writing: “Brilliant by Boyfriend of #OddOneOut #JesyNelson… Not the sharpest tool in the shed are we dear?”

After removing the tweet, Chris later added: “I wasn’t lying”, to which Katie responded: “No, my love. You are right. This is Twitter. And you were sharing your opinion to which you are perfectly entitled. Unlike others, I accept that if you put yourself out there, not all the comments you receive will be positive.”

Chris has been publicly supportive of his girlfriend in the run-up to her documentary airing, sharing a snap of them in bed together as she promoted the show.

He captioned the cute picture: “My favourite person with the best heart. Ever so proud. What a woman.”

In the documentary Jesy also details the time she tried to take her own life, the 'Woman Like Me' singer said: "I just remember thinking, ‘I just need this to go away, I’m going to end this.'"

"I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'let it happen. Hurry up'".

"I just remember thinking this is never going to go. I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more."

Fortunately, her boyfriend at the time found her and called an ambulance who were able to help her, but viewers were shocked to learn the singer had been pushed so far by the online bullies.

Jesy has been flooded with support from fans and viewers after opening up about her experience with trolling.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News