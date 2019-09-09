Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Tried To End Her Own Life After Suffering Relentless Online Bullying

Jesy Nelson reveals she tried to kill herself after merciless trolling. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ BBC 'Odd One Out'

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's BBC documentary aired, and people were shocked to learn the singer attempted to take her own life after suffering at the hands of internet trolls.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has revealed that she attempted to take her own life after being mercilessly trolled upon joining the band and being so unhappy she 'just wanted to die', in her BBC documentary Odd One Out, all about mental health and body image.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Gets Emotional Talking About Being Bullied And Nearly Leaving Little Mix

After winning the X Factor in 2011, Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were thrust into the spotlight, and Jesy admitted she would have hundreds of messages in her inbox from trolls, telling her to 'kill herself', labelling her 'ugly' and 'repulsive'.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer said: "I just remember thinking, ‘I just need this to go away, I’m going to end this.'"

"I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'let it happen. Hurry up'".

"I just remember thinking this is never going to go. I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more."

Fortunately, her boyfriend at the time found her and called an ambulance who were able to help her, but viewers were shocked to learn the singer had been pushed so far by the online bullies.

Jesy Nelson warns fans they may find the details of the documentary shocking. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

She warned fans before the documentary aired there were some shocking details in the documentary.

Jesy wrote: "I've been wanting to share this for such a long time and tomorrow I finally can."

"I haven't really told anyone what's in my documentary yet. I think a lot of people are going to be quite shocked."

Fans have rushed to send their love and support to the singer after learning more about her painful journey to self acceptance, also praising the star for her bravery in opening up.

They wrote, "jesy is so brave for doing this wow i have no words" and "the strongest and most beautiful woman there is. there are no words to describe how proud i am of you jesy nelson."

jesy is so brave for doing this wow i have no words pic.twitter.com/YhrctnkSvn — aria. 4 ᴷᴹᴹ (@aprilsharry) September 9, 2019

It hurts when you see people hating on you on social media all the time, but it hurts even more when the hate comes from the ones you love the most, from your own fandom. Anyway We love you Jesy Nelson ♥@LittleMix

pic.twitter.com/umtEWbTkoZ — Susu 👑 #GirlPower💪 (@assia_susu) September 4, 2019

the strongest and most beautiful woman there is. there are no words to describe how proud i am of you jesy nelson. pic.twitter.com/FY2Okr8dPd — eve | fan (@arielbuswell) September 4, 2019

Jesy Nelson is indeed an angel and deserves the world. Yall better stop bullying her and listen to her. pic.twitter.com/8FAESiA0y1 — ma(nji)ria loves jesy 🥺 (@egothirlstic) September 4, 2019

Jesy's boyrfriend, reality star Chris Hughes, took to his Instagram story to post about what an amazing woman she is, writing, "My favourite person with the best heart. Ever so proud. What a wom[an]", and we couldn't agree more.

Chris Hughes says he's proud of Jesy Nelson after her documentary airs. Picture: Instagram/ Chris Hughes

