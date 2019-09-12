Jesy Nelson Reveals She Had To 'Put On A Brave Face' During Little Mix’s First Interview After Winning The X Factor

12 September 2019

Little Mix were crowned winners of The X Factor in 2011.
Little Mix were crowned winners of The X Factor in 2011.

Jesy Nelson has heartbreakingly revealed she 'just wanted to go home' while filming Little Mix's first interview.

Jesy Nelson’s Odd One Out documentary shows the singer getting emotional about her experience on The X Factor.

During one part, she is sat watching Little Mix’s first interview on ITV’s Daybreak after winning the talent show back in 2011.

Jesy Nelson’s Mum Wishes She Never Found Fame With Little Mix As She ’Lost’ Her Daughter

It should have been a happy time for the new popstar, however, she's now admitted she had to 'put on a brave face' because all she wanted to do was 'go home', as a result of all the trolling she experienced on the show.

She said: "From the minute I won X Factor, I wasn’t Jesy the barmaid, the happy confident girl that I used to be.

"I was the vulnerable nervous wreck the whole time."

The documentary, out on BBC iPlayer now, features appearances from Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and her Love Island star boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Her mum, Janice White, also appears and opens up about how difficult it was to watch her daughter become ‘addicted to what people are saying’.

She said: “I just kind of feel like I’ve lost Jess to social media.”

