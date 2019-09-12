Jesy Nelson’s Mum Wishes She Never Found Fame With Little Mix As She ’Lost’ Her Daughter

12 September 2019, 10:25

Jesy's mum appears in the documentary.
Jesy's mum appears in the documentary. Picture: PA images

Jesy Nelson’s BBC documentary Odd One Out drops on Thursday 12th September.

Jesy Nelson’s mum says she wishes Little Mix never made it big as she ‘lost’ her daughter.

Janice White made the comments while filming Jesy’s BBC documentary, Odd One Out.

She said although she is ‘so proud’ of everything the LM5 singer has achieved, she misses her ‘funny little Jes’ and just wants her ‘back’.

She said: “I always say I wish it was back to normal. I wish I could have life as it was and have my funny little Jes back.

"I am so proud and when i watch her on stage I get excited. I’m the loudest cheerer in the crowd.

"But as much as I love all that, and people must think how can you say that, if I could have my Jes back as she was before I’d change it like that. Not have the X Factor or any of that. Because I miss her.

"I just kind of feel like I’ve lost Jess to social media. Addicted to what people are saying."

She also opened up about how she prefers her daughter when she’s wearing less makeup and showing off her natural beauty.

She said: "Sometimes I want to tell you for your own sake your make-up is looking too much. Like your eyelashes are too long. You don’t need to do that. Natural is the best.

"I wish you could see the way I see you without make-up on because I think you look lovely."

In the documentary, Jesy, who has been praised for opening up by her Love Island star boyfriend, Chris Hughes, explains the terrible trolling she suffered when Little Mix started out and how trolls drove her to attempt to take her own life.

Odd One Out airs on BBC One on Thursday 12 September and is also available on iPlayer.

