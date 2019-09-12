WATCH: Jesy Nelson Explains How You Can Seek Support, Following Depression

12 September 2019, 08:38

After being trolled online, Little Mix's Jesy Nelson opened up about her depression, and the route she took to get support.

Ahead of her upcoming documentary, Odd One Out, Jesy Nelson joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the depression she suffered after being trolled online.

The Little Mix star spoke about the lengths she went to to get support and help her overcome her issues.

> Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Tried To End Her Own Life After Suffering Relentless Online Bullying

View this post on Instagram

G-O-DOUBLE D-E-S-S. 👑 #littlemix #jesynelson

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

Jesy told Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay that the best advice she could offer to anyone who is/was in a similar situation to her, was to talk to someone.

"That's what I didn't do, and that's what made me worse," said the 'Power' singer. "I couldn't even talk about the subject without crying," she continued, saying that she now feels proud and confident.

"You do just need to talk to people - whether it be friends, family, or a therapist. Because keeping it in will make you feel a lot worse."

Jesy went on to praise her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, for supporting her throughout the whole ordeal.

> Download Our App To Hear Our Chats With The Biggest Stars

She also told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she was close to leaving Little Mix, following the abuse she received online, but her girls supported her.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy's mum appears in the documentary.

Jesy Nelson’s Mum Wishes She Never Found Fame With Little Mix As She ’Lost’ Her Daughter
Nothing says 'I love you' like a concert proposal.

Concert Proposals: From Ariana Grande To Little Mix, Here's All The Artists Who've Helped Fans Pop The Question
Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

How To Watch Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary 'Odd One Out'
LM5 dropped last year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says LM5 Is The ‘Most Underrated Album Of The Year’
Jesy Nelson reveals she tried to kill herself after merciless trolling

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Tried To End Her Own Life After Suffering Relentless Online Bullying

Hot On Capital

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon in September

When Does Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Air? How To Watch The Amazon Prime TV Special

Rihanna

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello clapped back at people criticising the way they kiss

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kissing Video Sparks Some Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

Shawn Mendes

Amber Gill bags herself the biggest fashion deal of the 2019 Love Island bunch

Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes mocks those who criticised his kissing technique

WATCH: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Clap Back At Trolls Who Criticise Their Kissing With Hilarious Video

Shawn Mendes

There's a new selfie technique you'll soon be seeing on your feed

Apple Introduce Slofies – The Brand New Way You’ll BeApple Introduce Slofies – The Brand New Way You’ll Be Taking Selfies In 2020

News