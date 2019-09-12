WATCH: Jesy Nelson Explains How You Can Seek Support, Following Depression

After being trolled online, Little Mix's Jesy Nelson opened up about her depression, and the route she took to get support.

Ahead of her upcoming documentary, Odd One Out, Jesy Nelson joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the depression she suffered after being trolled online.

The Little Mix star spoke about the lengths she went to to get support and help her overcome her issues.

Jesy told Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay that the best advice she could offer to anyone who is/was in a similar situation to her, was to talk to someone.

"That's what I didn't do, and that's what made me worse," said the 'Power' singer. "I couldn't even talk about the subject without crying," she continued, saying that she now feels proud and confident.

"You do just need to talk to people - whether it be friends, family, or a therapist. Because keeping it in will make you feel a lot worse."

Jesy went on to praise her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, for supporting her throughout the whole ordeal.

She also told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she was close to leaving Little Mix, following the abuse she received online, but her girls supported her.