WATCH: Jesy Nelson Gets Emotional Talking About Being Bullied And Nearly Leaving Little Mix

9 September 2019, 05:48 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 07:20

Ahead of her documentary airing, Jesy Nelson spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the trolling she faced, and how it nearly ended her pop career.

Jesy Nelson is set to air her own documentary, Odd One Out on Thursday, 12 September 2019, and ahead of it, the 'Woman Like Me' singer spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about its topic matter.

The 28-year-old, who found fame from The X Factor, recalled of the trolling she endured during her stint on the show, and how the hurtful comments nearly made her leave Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Jesy Nelson caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Roman asked the 'Power' vocalist if she was willing to leave Little Mix, following the abuse she received online, to which Jesy said she definitely contemplated it.

She went on to say that Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie might have struggled with it, too. "For [Little Mix] it was hard as well.

"It must have been such a crap time for them as well," continued Jesy. "At the same time, they're living their dream. To have someone in the band who was constantly depressed at the time; you don't want that in the band at the same time.

"At times, I was so jealous of them. I was so envious of how happy they were. I was like 'I just want to know what it feels like to be happy', but I couldn't. I couldn't make myself happy".

Jesy's documentary - which also features her boyfriend, Chris Hughes - airs on BBC One on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 9PM.

