Jesy Nelson Pens Emotional Statement About Why It's Okay To Cry

Little Mix's Jesy took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, opening up about crying and letting it all out.

Jesy Nelson has recently opened up about body positivity on Instagram, and one week later, the 'Power' singer wrote a long message about why it's important to cry.

The Little Mix star said "Sometimes out of nowhere I'll get these random waves of sadness and I don't know why or how they get there but they just do!"

Writing to her 5.4 million Instagram followers, Jesy continued to say "Most of the time when I have these moments I just want to burst into tears and just let myself be sad.

"Not so long ago I used to just hold it all in and try to forget about it, or think of things that didn't make me feel that way to stop me from crying. But isn't that ridiculous?" questioned the 28-year-old.

Continuing, Jesy questioned why we stop ourselves from crying, and that if she feels sad, she just lets it out, because it "actually makes [her] feel better, not weaker".

Jesy went on to urge her fans to "just be sad" if they're feeling sad.

Love Island's Chris Hughes, her boyfriend, commented on the post, supporting Jesy, saying "Well rise and shine, let’s go on an adventure today. We have beaches to walk down."