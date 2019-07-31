Jesy Nelson's Heartbreaking Post About Overcoming Self-Hatred After Trolls Destroyed Her Confidence

31 July 2019, 11:42

Jesy Nelson posts honest Instagram about overcoming cruel labels
Jesy Nelson posts honest Instagram about overcoming cruel labels. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson Getty Images

Jesy Nelson has posted a candid Instagram post about her journey to self acceptance, from her older days on X Factor

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has posted an honest and emotional post about her painful journey to overcoming her body issues and self-hatred after being labelled 'the fat one from Little Mix' and talks more about her upcoming documentary about body image and mental health.

Writing to her 5.4 million followers, the 28-year-old wrote: "6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory."

"I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as “the fat one from Little Mix”. Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling."

"I’ve made this documentary for 2011 Jesy and for anyone who might be feeling like she did. I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way."

View this post on Instagram

6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as “the fat one from Little Mix”. Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling. Since filming my documentary for @bbcone and @bbcthree I’ve learned so much more than I ever expected to. Thanks to all the inspirational people I’ve met on this emotional journey, I now love the girl in this photo. I’ve made this documentary for 2011 Jesy and for anyone who might be feeling like she did. I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way. Please if you are feeling how I did, SPEAK ABOUT IT. Talk to your family, speak to your friends, there’s always help out there. If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

"Please if you are feeling how I did, SPEAK ABOUT IT. Talk to your family, speak to your friends, there’s always help out there."

"If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!"

The Little Mix ladies have all shown their support liking the post, and Jade Thirlwall posted a lovely message to her, as did her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, and fellow singer Anne-Marie.

Jade wrote: "I can't wait for the world to see your journey, so, SO proud of you and how far you have come. I love you so much more and more importantly, I love you much you have grown to love YOU.'

Jade Thirlwall shows her support to bandmate Jesy
Jade Thirlwall shows her support to bandmate Jesy. Picture: Instagram

Jesy has spoken openly about how she's struggled with her image, from going through and winning X Factor, to being in the biggest girlband in the world and in the spotlight for everyone to see whilst facing intense scrutiny about her image and weight.

Her upcoming documentary will look at "how growing up in a social media-fuelled age of selfies, body shaming and trolling is having a profound impact on the mental health of young people."

She will talk about her own experiences and other young people who have been affected.

