Little Mix's New Album Is Called 'LM5' As A Tribute To Fans

Little Mix's album 'LM5' will be released on 18th November 2018. Picture: Instagram/Capital

Little Mix have been teasing their fifth album for a while now and they've finally revealed the release date and name inspired by fans.

Little Mix have only just released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' alongside Nicki Minaj, buut they're on a roll as they've now announced the name and release date of their fifth studio album.

Taking to social media, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall announced that their new album would be released on 16th November 2018 and they paid tribute to fans who helped name the album LM5.

Little Mix have named their new album 'LM5' after their fans came up with the name on social media. Picture: Instagram

Writing on Twitter, Little Mix said, 'We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years. So we’ve decided to call our next album...#LM5', confirming the name of the project which fans had been trying to predict for months.

Little Mix went on to add, 'We’ve worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date' and after the release of lead single 'Woman Like Me' it appears easy to see why!

Each time an artist is ready to release a new album, fans on Twitter usually dub the release with whichever number it is alongside the initials of the group/artist, hence LM5.

Little Mix will release three different versions of 'LM5'. Picture: Instagram

Naturally fan's on Twitter were on cloud nine after the ladies revealed the news that it was their actions which had helped name the album LM5.

LM5 will be released in three editions - a 14 track standard edition, a deluxe edition which has 4 exclusive tracks, new pics and a hardback CD book, plus a super deluxe edition which includes all 18 tracks, exclusive artwork, new pics and handwritten notes in a hardback book.

Fan reactions to the news about LM5 being named as a tribute to fans went down very well on Twitter and plenty of fans shared their thanks with the ladies. With only a month to go until we get 17 new Little Mix songs, we're literally sat on the edge of our seats counting down the days.

