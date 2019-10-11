‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show

11 October 2019, 15:37

Little Mix's new talent show is set to compete against The X Factor.
Little Mix's new talent show is set to compete against The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are set to launch their own talent show, to compete with ITV’s The X Factor.

Little Mix will launch ‘Little Mix The Search’, their very own talent show on BBC1, and are expected to be signing contracts in the next few days, according to a report.

The X Factor winners will be competing with Simon Cowell’s ITV show, after a source revealed this will mean bad news for the 60-year-old.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

They said: “This show is huge for Little Mix but it will be a massive blow for Simon. The X Factor’s viewing figures have fallen for years but this could be the nail in the coffin.

“Saturday night needs a new singing competition to freshen it up and, with Little Mix involved, this could well be it.

“The girls will be mentoring youngsters. They’re hoping their experience will mean they can create a group which can forge a genuine career.”

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers parted ways with the TV judge's record label, Syco, over an alleged ‘row’, days before their LM5 album release.

Simon has worked hard to increase ratings for the talent show, and is now releasing ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’, which will air on Saturday 12th October.

The new series will see a twist on the original by including celebrities to compete against each other.

The line-up has confirmed an array of star-studded contestants such as Love Islanders: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott, as well as TOWIE’s Megan McKenna.

We couldn’t be more excited to see what the LM girls have in store!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Chris Hughes joins Little Mix rehearsals.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a stunning five bedroom home

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar
Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners.

Little Mix Are Richest X Factor Winners Ever After Earning £9million Last Year
Little Mix are dropping a clothing line!

Little Mix’s Pretty Little Thing Collection: When Does It Drop?
Jade is NOT looking for a man!

Jade Thirlwall Is ‘Not A***d’ About Finding A Man After Shock Split From Jed Elliott

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles sends fan touching message.

Harry Styles Encourages Fan To Get Therapy, Hours Before Dropping New Single ‘Lights Up’
Liam Hemsworth moves on with Australian actress

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Holding Hands With Australian Netflix Actress

News

Harry Styles drops new music on National Coming Out Day

Harry Styles Drops 'Bisexual Anthem' 'Lights Up' On National Coming Out Day
Amber Gill shows off new hair.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Looks Unrecognisable With New Hair At MissPap Launch

TV & Film

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams's boyfriend, net worth and other roles

Who Is Maisie Williams? Drag Race UK Guest Judge’s Net Worth, Boyfriend And Career
AJ Pritchard and Saffron spark Strictly dating rumours

Strictly's AJ Pritchard & Saffron Barker Dating Rumours Heat Up

TV & Film