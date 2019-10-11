‘Little Mix The Search’: LM5 Singers ‘Set To Rival’ X Factor With New Talent Show

Little Mix's new talent show is set to compete against The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are set to launch their own talent show, to compete with ITV’s The X Factor.

Little Mix will launch ‘Little Mix The Search’, their very own talent show on BBC1, and are expected to be signing contracts in the next few days, according to a report.

The X Factor winners will be competing with Simon Cowell’s ITV show, after a source revealed this will mean bad news for the 60-year-old.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

They said: “This show is huge for Little Mix but it will be a massive blow for Simon. The X Factor’s viewing figures have fallen for years but this could be the nail in the coffin.

“Saturday night needs a new singing competition to freshen it up and, with Little Mix involved, this could well be it.

“The girls will be mentoring youngsters. They’re hoping their experience will mean they can create a group which can forge a genuine career.”

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers parted ways with the TV judge's record label, Syco, over an alleged ‘row’, days before their LM5 album release.

Simon has worked hard to increase ratings for the talent show, and is now releasing ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’, which will air on Saturday 12th October.

The new series will see a twist on the original by including celebrities to compete against each other.

The line-up has confirmed an array of star-studded contestants such as Love Islanders: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott, as well as TOWIE’s Megan McKenna.

We couldn’t be more excited to see what the LM girls have in store!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News