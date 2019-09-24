Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form A Love Island Supergroup

Celebrity X Factor: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form Love Island Supergroup. Picture: REX ITV/X Factor

The first ever series of Celebrity X Factor is coming and the full line up has been revealed, along with the start date, the judges, and who’s hosting it.

Celebrity X Factor has announced it's full line-up for the first series and it includes Love Island's Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott, who have formed a supergroup to compete against the likes of other celebrities, such as TOWIE's Megan McKenna.

The 2018 Islanders have joined forces to form a group, and we couldn’t be more intrigued.

The Circle 2019 Players: The Eight New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody

The Love Island supergroup. Picture: YouTube

Eyal was previously in a band called, ‘EverYoung’, before joining the reality show, as well as Samira being a trained perfomer who has appeared on the West End in musicals from ‘Mamma Mia’ to ‘Dreamgirls’.

In the trailer, Eyal says: “We want to be seen as more than reality stars.”

So, here’s everything we know about the new version of the show, from its official trailer, where you can watch it and when it airs.

The show dropped its official trailer which shows the 15 competitors who will be fighting it out to impress the judges and take home the winning title.

The trailer shows Simon Cowell saying: “It’s time for something different,” as the new take of the original series shows celebrities showcasing a talent they aren’t known for having; singing.

Who’s Hosting It?

Dermot O’Leary is back hosting and admitted on ITV’s This Morning that the show ‘felt good’ to film.

The 46-year-old presenter said: “When it feels good, it usually is good...It felt fun and it felt warm.”

Dermot has been hosting X Factor for a whopping 10 years, starting in 2007-2014, and then returning in 2016-present.

He's also notably known for hosting shows from the BRITs, Children In Need and Big Brother's Little Brother for 7 years.

We wonder how he'll get on with the celebs...

Who will be the judges?

Much like the original series of the show, joining Simon Cowell will be two of his favourites – Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh and we're so happy to have the originals back for the brand new twist on the series.

Nicole has judged the show on three separate occasions: 2012-2013, 2016-2017 and 2019.

Whereas Louis has been on the panel for 12 years across various years throughout the show's history, making his debut in the first 2004 series.

Nicole can be seen in the trailer saying, “15 celebrities that are not known for singing,” while Louis says, “this could be carnage.”

Celebrity X factor judges. Picture: YouTube

When does Celebrity X Factor start?

The official start date is yet to be confirmed by ITV, but it is speculated to start in October, as ITV still currently have a few weeks left of running Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, on Saturdays.

The Celeb spin-off is likely to be followed by a second X Factor series, X Factor All Stars – where some of the most familiar faces from the previous X Factors return to go head to head.

Simon previously told a tabloid: “We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in ages.”

Who are the celebrity contestants?

As well as Love Island’s Supergroup, we'll see another familiar face as seasoned reality queen Megan McKenna has also signed up.

Megan McKenna

It doesn’t come as a shock that The Only Way Is Essex star will be competing, as she launched her country music career last year and has already seen some seriously impressive chart success over in the US with her track 'High Heeled Shoes' back in 2017.

Megan released her debut album, ‘Story of Me’, in 2018 followed by her own reality show, ‘There’s Something About Megan’, based on her trip to Nashville to fulfil her country singing dream.

In the trailer for the competition, she says: “This is the biggest opportunity I have ever had in my life.”

Kevin McHale

Attention all GLEEKs! Artie Abrams’ character, played by Kevin, will be joining the line up!

Mainly known as the GLEE actor, he also was part of a boyband, called ‘NLT', who opened up for Nicole’s Pussycat Dolls in 2007, as well as his solo single, ‘Help Me Now’ earlier this year.

Max and Harvey

The social media stars, who rose to fame through the app, musical.ly, have a show on CBBC called ‘Max and Harvey: FOMO’.

As the youngest competitors on the new show, they have an impressive 1million followers on Instagram, and have recently announced a February 2020 tour across the UK.

The identical twins have been singing since they were 8 years old and are now 16.

Others that will join the cast are:

- Martin Bashir (journalist)

- Ricki Lake (talk show host)

- Thom Evans, Ben Foden & Levi Davis (Rugby Supergroup)

- Victoria Ekanoye (Coronation Street actress)

- Vinnie Jones (actor)

- Jenny Ryan (The Chase)

- Olvia Olson (Love Actually actress)

- Hayley Hasselhoff (model & actress)

- Jonny Labey (Eastenders actor)

- Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Natalie & Wendii (Latin American influencers)

- Brendan Cole & Jeremy Edwards (Strictly pro dancer & Holby City actor)

> Download Our App For All The Latest X Factor News