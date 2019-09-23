The Circle 2019 Players: The Eight New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody

The Circle returns with new players on Tuesday 24 September. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle returns live on Tuesday 24 September at 9.15pm, but who is taking part?

The catfish reality show The Circle is back for another year, with eight brand new players hoping to either fool their fellow contestants into believing they’re someone completely different, or win them over remaining as themselves as they communicate via a social media network from the comfort of their own apartment in Salford.

From one player playing the game as her son to another pretending to be a single mother, season two of The Circle, which is hosted by Emma Willis this year, will test just how far people will go to win £100,000.

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis

This year there’s also a contestant with very famous parents, but he won’t be revealing who they are to his fellow players.

Meet all of the contestants and their alter egos below…

Brooke, Disclosure officer from Buckinghamshire

Brooke is playing The Circle as herself. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 24

Playing as: Herself

Brooke is hoping that playing as herself will win her some friends, as she’s already built up a large following on her YouTube channel where she documents her travels.

She’s hoping to find romance on The Circle but would like to jet off on holiday if she were to win, as she’s hoping to complete her mission of visiting 25 countries by the time she turns 25.

Emelle, model from Manchester

Emelle is playing a younger, straight version of herself. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Playing as: Herself, but a straight 24 year old

Emelle believes straight privilege is prevalent in society and that she’ll be able to get ahead by playing a young straight woman. She’s confident she’ll be liked better by other players with her game plan and has asked her straight friends on tips for flirting with men.

Georgina, a tailor from Nottingham

Georgina is hoping to spread awareness for Crohn's disease. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 21

Playing as: Herself

Georgina is remaining as herself throughout The Circle, but is adamant to suss out which contestants are posing as other people. She also has Crohn's disease and is eager to spread awareness of the condition and fight the stigma surrounding ileostomy bags and colostomy bags.

James, recruitment consultant from Liverpool

James is posing as a single mother. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 26

Playing: Sammie, a single mother

James is in a relationship in real life, but is hoping to fool the other players into thinking he’s a single mother to a young baby in order to gain sympathy from the other players and win the competition.

Katie, tanning salon owner from Hampshire

Katie is playing as her son. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 43

Playing as: Her 25-year-old son Jay

Katie is pretending to be her son throughout the competition as she thought if she stayed as herself the others may have “written her off as an old bird”.

She’s taking in a glossary of young people’s slang so she can sound like her son in the conversations.

Sy, farmer from Somerset

Sy is hoping to educate people about farming. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 35

Playing: Himself

Sy is taking part in The Circle to show people the realities of farming and also hopefully find himself a farmer’s wife. He’s playing himself so he can be completely honest and will use photos of him and his farm animals to win over animal lovers.

Tim, university academic and animator from Rugby

Tim fears people will think he's an academic. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 58

Playing: Himself

Tim, who describes himself as a cross between Santa and Mrs Doubtfire, is hoping to learn more about social media by taking part in The Circle but fears his unusual life story will lead the other players into thinking he’s a catfish. As well as working as a professor at a university, he’s also an animator and artist with a background in politics.

Woody, works in a pub in Brighton

Woody won't be telling anyone who his famous parents are. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 18

Playing: Himself

Woody is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) but he won’t be telling his fellow contestants about his famous parents as he doesn’t want people to take advantage of him or be pre-judged by the others.

He's taking part in The Circle in the hope of getting his values on social media across to other people, as he describes himself as a "reformed social media addict".

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Circle