Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?

Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years. Picture: PA

Emma Willis is back on our screens to present Channel 4’s The Circle.

The Circle is back to fill the Big Brother-shaped hole left in our lives, and to make things even better Emma Willis is the show’s presenter this year.

Emma said she became obsessed with the show once Big Brother wrapped up in 2018, saying it “felt natural” when she was asked to host the reality series’ rival show.

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed' As Bosses 'Urged To Relocate' Series Over Safety Fears

The Circle sees contestants – who never meet until the end of the series – living in an apartment block in separate flats and they communicate with one another online, meaning they can either pretend to be someone completely different or they can be themselves.

Emma has made it no secret she’s super excited to host the show, but what do we know about the presenter and who she’s married to?

Who is Emma Willis’ husband Matt?

Matt Willis is most famous for being part of pop rock band Busted, alongside Charlie Simpson and James Bourne.

The couple celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in July this year and Matt dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his wife.

He wrote: “Words cannot do justice how much I love this woman!!! 11 years of marriage and still the most incredible woman I have ever met.

“The kindest yet most kick ass bird ever! You inspire me to be the best I can. Thank you for turning this little wreck head into the man that you are married to today! Things just get better and better! So excited for the next 11 years and beyond. We have only just begun.”

The couple apparently met when Emma was working on MTV as a presenter and their paths crossed when Matt appeared on Backstage Live.

He proposed a year later in Venice and they now have three children; Ace, seven, Isabelle, 10, and Trixie, three.

Matt and Emma Willis have three children. Picture: Matt Willis/Instagram

How old is Emma Willis?

Emma is 43 years old, she was born 18 March 1976.

Emma Willis’ net worth

According to Spears Emma is worth £2 million, a fortune she has established thanks to a long career of presenting on TV as well as many other projects.

Emma started out as a model at 17 years old, working with the likes of Elle and Marie Claire before moving into television and being hired by MTV.

Her most notable role is presenting Big Brother, but her recent series, Delivering Babies, has been a huge hit.

Last year she launched her clothing collection with Next, released a range of eyelashes with Eyelyre and also has a collection of homeware with Dunelm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Circle