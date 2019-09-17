First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed' As Bosses 'Urged To Relocate' Series Over Safety Fears

As the first winter contestant is reportedly announced, the ITV2 show is being urged to reconsider it's location for the upcoming series over a sharp increase in crime in Cape Town, South Africa.

The first contestant of the upcoming winter series of Love Island has reportedly been revealed as bosses are 'being warned' about filming in South Africa over safety fears as crimes rise in Cape Town, where the new villa is meant to be located.



According to this publication, model and fitness instructor, Ellie Iyayi, is in producers' sights to enter the very first winter series of the popular dating show.

The model, from Loughborough but who is currently based in Leeds, is said to have met with the show's producers on multiple occasions and has been 'sworn to secrecy' about the potential casting, with an insider to the show telling the publication he is 'over the moon and can't wait to get into the villa'.

Ellis studied Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University and as a signed model has worked for some enormous brands including ASOS and Nike, boasting thousands of Instagram followers already.

Posting photos of him at the gym and on holiday living a luxurious lifestyle, he appears to be a perfect candidate for the show, his handle is @ellisiyayi if you want to check him out.

This comes just as the show's bosses are reportedly being warned about their chosen new location for the bikini clad singletons to keep their tan topped up in the southern hemisphere in January.

According to the Daily Star, they're being urged to rethink after a surge of violence in the area has led to the army being deployed to try and calm the rise in crime, but ITV also reportedly declined to comment when approached about the matter.

