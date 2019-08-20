The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2019 came to an end on 29 July – but which couples are still going strong?

Love Island series five saw three strong couples reach the final, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea taking the crown as Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury came in second place.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds were just behind them, while Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins landed fourth.

But there were a number of other couples who met during the series – one of which, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, split just three weeks after the ITV2 show came to an end.

But which couples are still together? Here’s everything you need to know…

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Greg may have only entered in the last few weeks of Love Island, but he truly stole Amber’s heart after picking her up following her heartache over the way Michael Griffith savagely dumped her for Joanna Chimonides.

During their final speeches Amber even told the Irish rugby player “this ice queen is melting”, as they professed their feelings for one another.

After leaving the villa, the couple spent the entire first week together in the outside world before Greg jetted back to Ireland days later.

Ever since, they have posted loved-up snaps to prove they’re still going strong.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague came second on Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy and Molly coupled up in the second week of being in the villa, after a love triangle involving Maura Higgins. From then on, the couple grew closer and even declared their love for one another halfway through the series.

Since leaving the show the couple have proved they’re serious about their relationship and have even discussed moving in together in Molly's flat.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds were a huge hit with Love Island fans. Picture: Ovie Soko/Instagram

Ovie won heaps of praise from viewers during his time on Love Island, due to his laid-back nature and his continuous defence of Amber.

When he stepped in between Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili’s explosive row to take partner India away from the drama, he firmly cemented his role as the 2019 favourite.

Since leaving the show after coupling up in the last remaining weeks, Ovie and India appear to be going strong and have spent a lot of time together.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have met up a few times since leaving the villa. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Dancer Curtis’ time in the villa took an unexpected turn when he dumped partner of five weeks Amy Hart and coupled up with Maura a few days later, but the duo only grew stronger and went on to finish fourth in the final.

The contestants have been busy with presenting commitments since leaving the series, but have posted pictures on social media every time they’ve reunited.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan appear to be going from strength to strength. Picture: Belle Hassan/Instagram

Anton and Belle had a rocky few patches during their time on the reality show, with one explosive row seeing the Scottish gym owner declare he’s “done” after a fallout over the fact he gave his phone number to the shopkeeper during his trip out with the boys.

However, since leaving the villa the couple seem to be back on track and continue to post photos of one another.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane appear to be loved up after leaving the villa. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Danny’s head did a 360 degree turn every time a new girl entered the villa, starting his romance journey with Yewande Biala before moving on to Arabella Chi and finally leaving with Jourdan after she arrived during the Casa Amor week.

Danny and Jourdan were eventually booted out, but seem to be going strong almost three months after leaving the villa.

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt have been seen holding hands since Love Island ended. Picture: ITV2

Joe was once of the first contestants to be dumped from Love Island, after his romance with Lucie didn’t go the way he’d hoped.

He vowed to wait for the Cornish surfer when he exited the villa, but Lucie continued to declare her feelings for pal Tommy.

However, weeks after the show came to an end it appeared the former couple were back on after they were repeatedly pictured holding hands.

