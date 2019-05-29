Who Is Anna Vakili? Meet The Love Island Cast Member And Pharmacist From London

29 May 2019, 10:48

Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island 2019 is about to kick off, with a fresh batch of singletons looking to find love.

As the Love Island 2019 line-up has been revealed, we take a closer look at this year's hopefuls.

So who is Anna Vakili and why has she decided to go on Love Island? Let's find out...

View this post on Instagram

👑

A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on

Who is Anna Vikili and how old is she?

Anna Wakili, 28, is a pharmacist from London who's hoping to make it all the way to the Love Island final.

She believes herself to be different to anyone else who has been on the show before, describing herself as having "the whole glam look, I’m fun but at the same time I feel like I have more to me than that."

Anna also takes pride in her career as a pharmacist, stating: "I studied hard and I’ve got my masters. I’m a pharmacist and I have a Middle Eastern background."

When asked how she would describe her personality, Anna replied: "My best personality traits are that I’m very kind and emotional, I don’t like to see anyone hurt.

"I’m honest and I say it how it is to people and to their face. I’m affectionate, I love hugs and kisses, especially with a guy."

She also claims she's "difficult to handle" and a bit of a "drama queen".

What's Anna's Instagram handle?

Anna currently has an impressive 71k followers on Instagram - which will no doubt increase when the show kicks off.

You can follow Anna, too, at @annavakili_.

What's Anna's type?

According to Anna, she has a thing for guys who are "tall, good-looking" with "dark hair and dark eyes".

Just like co-star Amber, her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy - here's hoping they won't clash over the same guy!

What has Anna Vikili said about Love Island?

Before heading into Casa Amor, Anna stated: "I wouldn’t fight to get a guy, I’ll just be myself. The right guy will want me without me having to go far for him. Once I’ve got the guy and he likes me, I’ll go far to make him happy."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Season 5 of Love Island drops on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019.

The show starts at 9pm, but if you miss it, do not fret - you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

Latest Love Island News

Air hostess Amy Hart has been confirmed as a Love Island 2019 contestant

Who Is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 Star And Cabin Crew Member From Worthing
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Contestant On Love Island 2019 And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Love Island contestant introduces her 'slang' into the show

'Love Island' Fans Cringe As A Contestant Introduces Their 'Catchphrases' On Intro Video
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan

Who Is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Surfer From Newquay
Yewande Biala is heading into the Love Island 2019 villa

Who Is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Scientist From Dublin

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift shuts down a sexist question during interview

The One Question Taylor Swift Refuses To Answer As She Claps Back 'Sexist' Interviewer

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles performs at Gucci's afterparty with Stevie Nicks

WATCH: Harry Styles Performed At Gucci's Afterparty As Security Battled Surging Crowds
Joe Jonas responded to Diplo leaking his wedding to Sophie Turner

WATCH: Joe Jonas Calls Out Diplo For Leaking His Wedding To Sophie Turner
Kit Harington has been checked into rehab

Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab For Stress And Alcohol

Dani Dyer has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who Is Dani Dyer's New Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence And How Did He Meet The Love Island Star?
Miley Cyrus denied about "beef" between her and her Disney Channel co-stars

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato

More Movies & TV News

Eagle-eyed viewers spot Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon in the new Elton John movie

Keith Lemon Makes A Surprise Cameo In New Elton John Movie, 'Rocketman'
Rocketman fans are desperate to know whether Taron Egerton plays the piano and sings IRL

Does Taron Egerton Sing In Rocketman And Can He Actually Play Piano?
Amy Hart has been linked to Liam Payne after photos of their night out emerged

Love Island 2019: Contestant Amy Hart 'Romantically' Linked To Liam Payne
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother
James Corden confirms a 2019 Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey

James Corden Confirms Gavin & Stacey 2019 Christmas Special