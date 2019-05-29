Who Is Anna Vakili? Meet The Love Island Cast Member And Pharmacist From London

Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island 2019 is about to kick off, with a fresh batch of singletons looking to find love.

As the Love Island 2019 line-up has been revealed, we take a closer look at this year's hopefuls.

So who is Anna Vakili and why has she decided to go on Love Island? Let's find out...

Who is Anna Vikili and how old is she?

Anna Wakili, 28, is a pharmacist from London who's hoping to make it all the way to the Love Island final.

She believes herself to be different to anyone else who has been on the show before, describing herself as having "the whole glam look, I’m fun but at the same time I feel like I have more to me than that."

Anna also takes pride in her career as a pharmacist, stating: "I studied hard and I’ve got my masters. I’m a pharmacist and I have a Middle Eastern background."

When asked how she would describe her personality, Anna replied: "My best personality traits are that I’m very kind and emotional, I don’t like to see anyone hurt.

"I’m honest and I say it how it is to people and to their face. I’m affectionate, I love hugs and kisses, especially with a guy."

She also claims she's "difficult to handle" and a bit of a "drama queen".

What's Anna's Instagram handle?

Anna currently has an impressive 71k followers on Instagram - which will no doubt increase when the show kicks off.

You can follow Anna, too, at @annavakili_.

What's Anna's type?

According to Anna, she has a thing for guys who are "tall, good-looking" with "dark hair and dark eyes".

Just like co-star Amber, her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy - here's hoping they won't clash over the same guy!

What has Anna Vikili said about Love Island?

Before heading into Casa Amor, Anna stated: "I wouldn’t fight to get a guy, I’ll just be myself. The right guy will want me without me having to go far for him. Once I’ve got the guy and he likes me, I’ll go far to make him happy."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Season 5 of Love Island drops on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019.

The show starts at 9pm, but if you miss it, do not fret - you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.