Who Is Jordan Hames? Meet The New Love Island Hunk And Model From Manchester

17 June 2019, 14:47

Jordan Hames has his eye on Molly-Mae and Anna in Love Island
Jordan Hames has his eye on Molly-Mae and Anna in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jordan Hames is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa.

Entering alongside fellow newbie Tom Walker, Jordan Hames has his eye on a number of the Love Island ladies including Anna Vakili, Molly-Mae Hague and Elma Pazar.

In his first episode, ITV2 viewers will see Jordan on a date with Maura Higgins and Anna after the girls were left single in the recoupling.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jordan Hames, from his age to his Instagram handle...

Who is Jordan and how old is he?

Jordan is a 24-year-old model from Manchester. He describes himself as “really bubbly” and “a joker of the pack”, rating himself as a 9.8 out of 10.

He reckons his best personality traits are his “jawline, trainer collection, and how laid back I am”.

Jordan is a 24-year-old model from Manchester
Jordan is a 24-year-old model from Manchester. Picture: ITV2

What is Jordan’s Instagram?

You can keep up with Jordan’s glamorous lifestyle @jxrdanhames, where he has 30k followers upon entering the villa.

Who has Jordan got his eye on in the villa?

After saying Anna, Amber, Molly-Mae, and Elma are on his radar, Jordan described his type has “someone with nice eyes, good energy, and good banter who doesn’t take themselves too seriously”.

Asked what puts him off of a girl, Jordan said: “Girls with a really loud, annoying laugh. Over the top. I don’t like really overly dramatic girls. I like girls who are more laid back and chilled, like me. I don’t like drama or people who are high maintenance.”

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm, but you can also catch up with extra gossip on Aftersun which airs Sundays at 10pm after the main show.

