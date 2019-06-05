Who Is New Love Island Girl Molly-Mae Hague? Meet The Social Media Influencer From Hertfordshire

5 June 2019, 21:59 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 22:01

Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague
Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The Love Island bosses are known for putting the cat among the pigeons - and their latest bombshell is new Islander and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague.

The new Love Island cast are settling into the villa, but little do they know that new girl Molly-Mae is on her way to stir things up.

But who is she, where is she from and what's her Instagram handle? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Molly-Mae Hague and how old is she?

Molly-Mae Hague is a 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertfordshire.

She describes herself as "very laid back and easy going" and says she's "an open book".

The gorgeous blonde also feels she's very approachable and doesn't find things awkward.

Despite being just 20 years old, Molly-Mae has already bought her own place.

View this post on Instagram

Just having fun with it. Full Outfit @luxetokill

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

What's Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram handle?

Naturally, as a social media influencer, Molly-Mae already has a sizeable following on the 'Gram - which currently stands at 159k.

You can follow her @mollymaehague.

View this post on Instagram

Bali✈️ with the fullest heart @musetheagency

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

What's her type?

When it comes to celebs, Molly-Mae says she's into Magic Mike hunk, Channing Tatum.

She is looking for someone who can make her laugh, a guy who is polite and someone who makes her feel protected.

Having used to date Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison, Molly-Mae is used to being in the limelight somewhat.

View this post on Instagram

Bonnet baby🌴

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

Why is Molly-Mae going on Love Island?

This lovely lady is looking for love.

She also prides herself of standing up for her friends - so we'll see if she lives up to her word and backs her gal pals in the villa.

View this post on Instagram

💧💧Out of office. bikini @getstyleduk ad

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday 3 June, 2019.

It is then on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm.

For those who get withdrawal symptoms on Saturdays, you can tune in for the behind-the-scenes segment which airs the same time.

On Sundays, there's also Aftersun, which airs on ITV2 straight after the main event.

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Who's Coupled Up With Who On Love Island? Tommy Steals Lucie And Curtis Chooses Amy
The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download now

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen
Love Island fans are demanding Yewande Biala has more air time

Love Island Viewers Complain Yewande Biala Is Getting Less Screen Time Than Co-Stars
Join us as give you the latest lines and reactions to Love Island season 5, episode 2

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Season 5, Episode 2 Recap
Here are the songs and music that featured in last night's Love Island episode

Love Island Music: What Songs Featured On Last Night's Show?

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus hits back at claims she 'asked' to be groped

Miley Cyrus Hits Back At Trolls Who Say She 'Asked For' Crazed Fan Groping

Miley Cyrus

Jonas Brothers' 'Lovebug' is about Nick Jonas' love for Miley Cyrus

Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus
Ellie Brown hints that Love Island star trolled her

Love Island's Ellie Brown Hints Contestant Amber Gill 'Trolled Her' & Is 'Getting Her Karma'
Amber Gill has described herself as a 'diva' numerous times over two episodes

Love Island’s Amber Gill's Self-Professed Diva Title Has Sparked A Huge Reaction
She's lashed out on Instagram.

Tommy Fury Branded A ‘Liar’ By Furious Ex-Girlfriend Millie Roberts

More Movies & TV News

Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds and predictions

Who Will Win Love Island 2019? Latest Odds And Predictions From The Bookies
Killing Eve season 2 sees the same cast return

Killing Eve Season 2: UK Start Date, Where To Watch, And Who’s In The Cast?
Love Island is BACK!

What Time Is Love Island 2019 On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who Is In This Year's Cast?
Love Island returned on 3 June

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Season 5, Episode 1 Recap
Marcel Somerville makes observations about race on Love Island

Marcel Somerville Calls Out Love Island As Black & Mixed Race Contestants Are Picked Last