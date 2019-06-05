Who Is New Love Island Girl Molly-Mae Hague? Meet The Social Media Influencer From Hertfordshire

Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The Love Island bosses are known for putting the cat among the pigeons - and their latest bombshell is new Islander and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague.

The new Love Island cast are settling into the villa, but little do they know that new girl Molly-Mae is on her way to stir things up.

But who is she, where is she from and what's her Instagram handle? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Molly-Mae Hague and how old is she?

Molly-Mae Hague is a 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertfordshire.

She describes herself as "very laid back and easy going" and says she's "an open book".

The gorgeous blonde also feels she's very approachable and doesn't find things awkward.

Despite being just 20 years old, Molly-Mae has already bought her own place.

What's Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram handle?

Naturally, as a social media influencer, Molly-Mae already has a sizeable following on the 'Gram - which currently stands at 159k.

You can follow her @mollymaehague.

What's her type?

When it comes to celebs, Molly-Mae says she's into Magic Mike hunk, Channing Tatum.

She is looking for someone who can make her laugh, a guy who is polite and someone who makes her feel protected.

Having used to date Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison, Molly-Mae is used to being in the limelight somewhat.

Why is Molly-Mae going on Love Island?

This lovely lady is looking for love.

She also prides herself of standing up for her friends - so we'll see if she lives up to her word and backs her gal pals in the villa.

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday 3 June, 2019.

It is then on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm.

For those who get withdrawal symptoms on Saturdays, you can tune in for the behind-the-scenes segment which airs the same time.

On Sundays, there's also Aftersun, which airs on ITV2 straight after the main event.