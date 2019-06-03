What Time Is Love Island On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who's In The 2019 Cast?
3 June 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 11:42
Love Island 2019 kicks off tonight - but who's in this year's cast and what time is it on? Here's everything you need to know about season five.
Love Island is about to kick off for another year, taking over our lives for two whole months.
But what channel is it on, what time do you need to tune in and who's in this year's line-up?
Here's the lowdown on season 5...
What time is Love Island on tonight and what channel is it on?
Love Island returns TONIGHT (Monday 3 June, 2019) at 9pm on ITV2.
Each episode lasts an hour and tonight the show goes up against Death in Paradise on BBC One, Made In Chelsea on E4 and 7 Up & Me on ITV.
If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.
Who's in the 2019 Love Island cast?
Meet the girls...
Yewande Biala
Lucie Donlan
Amber Gill
Amy Hart
Ann Vakili
Meet the boys...
Anton Danyluk
Tommy Fury
Joe Garratt
Michael Griffiths
Sherif Lanre
Callum Macleod
Curtis Pritchard
Who's hosting Love Island this year?
It's been confirmed that Caroline Flack is returning to host this year's Love Island - and it's even been reported the star will make a whopping £1million per episode!
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will also be reprising his role as Love Island narrator - bringing us more one-liners and witty commentary.