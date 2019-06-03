What Time Is Love Island On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who's In The 2019 Cast?

Love Island is BACK! Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island 2019 kicks off tonight - but who's in this year's cast and what time is it on? Here's everything you need to know about season five.

Love Island is about to kick off for another year, taking over our lives for two whole months.

But what channel is it on, what time do you need to tune in and who's in this year's line-up?

Here's the lowdown on season 5...

What time is Love Island on tonight and what channel is it on?

Love Island returns TONIGHT (Monday 3 June, 2019) at 9pm on ITV2.

Each episode lasts an hour and tonight the show goes up against Death in Paradise on BBC One, Made In Chelsea on E4 and 7 Up & Me on ITV.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

Who's in the 2019 Love Island cast?

Meet the girls...

Yewande Biala

Yewanda is a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan is a surfer from Newquay. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Amber Gill

Amber Gill is a 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Amy Hart

Amy Hart is a 26-year-old air hostess hailing from Sussex. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Ann Vakili

Ann is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Meet the boys...

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk is a 24-year-old gym owner from Scotland. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is not only the younger brother of Tyson Fury, he is a boxer in his own right. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Joe Garratt

Joe Garratt is a 22-year-old who owns his own catering company in South East London. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths is a 27-year-old firefighter from Liverpool. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Sherif Lanre

Sherif Lanre is a 20-year-old chef from London. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Callum Macleod

Callum Macleod is a 20-year-old aircraft engineer from South Wales. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Curtis Pritchard

Callum Pritchard is not only related to Strictly's AJ, he's a ballroom and latin dancer himself. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Who's hosting Love Island this year?

It's been confirmed that Caroline Flack is returning to host this year's Love Island - and it's even been reported the star will make a whopping £1million per episode!

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will also be reprising his role as Love Island narrator - bringing us more one-liners and witty commentary.