What Time Is Love Island On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who's In The 2019 Cast?

3 June 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 11:42

Love Island is BACK!
Love Island is BACK!

Love Island 2019 kicks off tonight - but who's in this year's cast and what time is it on? Here's everything you need to know about season five.

Love Island is about to kick off for another year, taking over our lives for two whole months.

But what channel is it on, what time do you need to tune in and who's in this year's line-up?

Here's the lowdown on season 5...

What time is Love Island on tonight and what channel is it on?

Love Island returns TONIGHT (Monday 3 June, 2019) at 9pm on ITV2.

Each episode lasts an hour and tonight the show goes up against Death in Paradise on BBC One, Made In Chelsea on E4 and 7 Up & Me on ITV.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

Who's in the 2019 Love Island cast?

Meet the girls...

Yewande Biala

Yewanda is a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin
Yewanda is a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan is a surfer from Newquay
Lucie Donlan is a surfer from Newquay

Amber Gill

Amber Gill is a 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle
Amber Gill is a 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle

Amy Hart

Amy Hart is a 26-year-old air hostess hailing from Sussex
Amy Hart is a 26-year-old air hostess hailing from Sussex

Ann Vakili

Ann is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London
Ann is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London

Meet the boys...

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk is a 24-year-old gym owner from Scotland
Anton Danyluk is a 24-year-old gym owner from Scotland

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is not only the younger brother of Tyson Fury, he is a boxer in his own right
Tommy Fury is not only the younger brother of Tyson Fury, he is a boxer in his own right

Joe Garratt

Joe Garratt is a 22-year-old who owns his own catering company in South East London
Joe Garratt is a 22-year-old who owns his own catering company in South East London

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths is a 27-year-old firefighter from Liverpool
Michael Griffiths is a 27-year-old firefighter from Liverpool

Sherif Lanre

Sherif Lanre is a 20-year-old chef from London
Sherif Lanre is a 20-year-old chef from London

Callum Macleod

Callum Macleod is a 20-year-old aircraft engineer from South Wales
Callum Macleod is a 20-year-old aircraft engineer from South Wales

Curtis Pritchard

Callum Pritchard is not only related to Strictly's AJ, he's a ballroom and latin dancer himself
Callum Pritchard is not only related to Strictly's AJ, he's a ballroom and latin dancer himself

Who's hosting Love Island this year?

It's been confirmed that Caroline Flack is returning to host this year's Love Island - and it's even been reported the star will make a whopping £1million per episode!

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will also be reprising his role as Love Island narrator - bringing us more one-liners and witty commentary.

