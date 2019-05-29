On Air Now
29 May 2019, 14:02
The Love Island 2019 line-up has now been confirmed - and we cannot wait!
Hit ITV2 show Love Island is about to return for a fifth season - with a fresh cast of singletons looking for love.
But who is Joe Garratt? Here's the lowdown...
Joe Garratt is a 22-year-old from South East London who owns his own catering company.
He believes he is the perfect Islander because he has a good sense of humour and doesn't take himself too seriously.
Joe is also a self-confessed romantic, adding: "I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid-back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard…
"Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much. I’m also quite indecisive and I’ll question things. I’m always late as well, I can be super late!"
He sure is! As it stands, Joe currently has 21.5k followers, but it's likely that'll change once Love Island kicks off.
Follow him @josephgarratt for all the latest pics and gossip.
In terms of celebs, Joe has a things for actress Lily Collins, Jorja Smith and Amber Heard.
But when it comes to dating IRL, he says he doesn't have a type. He places importance on personality and is looking for a girl he can have a good time with.
Joe is "looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to."
Joe is hoping to find a genuine connection on Love Island, but is also hoping make some great guy pals while in the villa.
The fifth season of Love Island kicks off on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019, at 9pm.
If you miss an episode, you can catch up after the show on ITVHub.