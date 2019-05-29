Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Love Island Contestant From London Who Owns A Catering Company

Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The Love Island 2019 line-up has now been confirmed - and we cannot wait!

Hit ITV2 show Love Island is about to return for a fifth season - with a fresh cast of singletons looking for love.

But who is Joe Garratt? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Joe Garratt and how old is he?

Joe Garratt is a 22-year-old from South East London who owns his own catering company.

He believes he is the perfect Islander because he has a good sense of humour and doesn't take himself too seriously.

Joe is also a self-confessed romantic, adding: "I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid-back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard…

"Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much. I’m also quite indecisive and I’ll question things. I’m always late as well, I can be super late!"

Is Joe on Instagram?

He sure is! As it stands, Joe currently has 21.5k followers, but it's likely that'll change once Love Island kicks off.

Follow him @josephgarratt for all the latest pics and gossip.

What's Joe's type?

In terms of celebs, Joe has a things for actress Lily Collins, Jorja Smith and Amber Heard.

But when it comes to dating IRL, he says he doesn't have a type. He places importance on personality and is looking for a girl he can have a good time with.

Joe is "looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to."

Why is Joe going on Love Island?

Joe is hoping to find a genuine connection on Love Island, but is also hoping make some great guy pals while in the villa.

When is the Love Island start date?

The fifth season of Love Island kicks off on ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019, at 9pm.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up after the show on ITVHub.