Love Island 2019 'Shake Up' Could See Casa Amor Axed To Keep Contestants On Their Toes

15 May 2019, 10:55

Casa Amor facing the axe in 2019 Love Island 'shake up'. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Love Island bosses want to shake up this year's series as they're determined to not let contestants know what they're in for.

Love Island 2019 is very nearly upon us and details are slowly emerging about the 'shake up' the show's bosses want to bring this year as they're worried the new batch of contestants will know what's coming and Casa Amor could be on the chopping block.

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Josh Denzel After He Takes Dig For Moving On With Theo Campbell ‘Three Weeks’ After They Split

According to this report, Casa Amor- the secret rival villa that puts six new bikini clad singletons into the race- could be on the axe list, despite it bringing some of the most explosive and dramatic moments of the series and putting the couples through the ultimate test.

A TV insider told the publication: "Love Island bosses are aware that fans of the show are hoping for new and bigger twists this summer."

"Casa Amor was the ultimate test for islanders in their new romances – and viewers were left on the edge of their seats as producers teased potential betrayals and heartbreak."

The insiders goes on to reveal the 'concerns the rival villa won't have the same impact' but did say that 'it all depends what happens when the series starts' as the course of the series and people's relationships are so unpredictable.

In previous years, the rival villas have sparked some of the most jaw dropping and cringe inducing moments of the entire series- with seemingly solid couple's crumbling and hitting it off with the new recruits- anyone remember the drama of Dani Dyer seeing Jack Fincham's ex?!

We definitely do.

It was also the start of Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley's relationship, seeing Georgia Steel face a pretty brutal dumping during the recoupling, but as they recently split, with Kaz reportedly dating ex islander Theo Campbell, we're wondering if G is feeling at all smug at how things turned out.

Either way, Casa Amor brings the drama and we can't tell if we're happy for these new 'twists' to come, or not?!

