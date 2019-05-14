Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Josh Denzel After He Takes Dig For Moving On With Theo Campbell ‘Three Weeks’ After They Split

Kazimir Crossley hit back at Josh Denzel's comments about 'moving on too quick'. Picture: Kazimir Crossley/Instagram / Josh Denzel/Instagram

Former Love Island couple Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel split earlier this year, and it seems their break-up has been less than amicable.

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel won over Love Island fans with their relationship last summer, staying together for six months before they called time on their romance in January.

And after a few months Kaz found happiness once again with fellow Love Island star Theo Campbell, who appeared in the 2017 series, but her ex Josh seemingly thinks his former girlfriend has moved on too quick.

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel split in January this year. Picture: Josh Denzel/Instagram

Josh made his feelings clear when he commented on an Instagram post which said: “Girls that move on before it’s been 3 years after a break up. He wrote underneath the image: “Three years? How about three weeks?!”

He also tagged Love Island pal Jack Fowler in the screenshot obtained by MailOnline, adding: “Ffs man.”

After seeing her ex’s words, Kaz took to Instagram to hit back alongside a screenshot of the original post.

She wrote: “Ppl move so brave after they’ve blocked you.”

Kaz and Josh split in January following their six-month romance, saying in a statement: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.”

The makeup artist began dating Theo after staying at a fitness resort in Thailand with Big Brother star Stephen Bear and Love Island’s Georgia Harrison.

