Love Island Voiceover Star Iain Stirling Reveals Show Bosses Stop Him From Being Too Mean About The Contestants

Iain Stirling has opened up about his hilarious voiceover job on Love Island.

Love Island season is almost upon us! And voiceover star Iain Stirling has opened up about his role on the show and the rules he has to abide by.

According to the comedian, show bosses often edit his risqué jokes, telling him ‘obviously you can’t say that’.

He also revealed he often sneaks in some Scottish phrases and the TV execs have no idea.

He said: "Some of them they let us do - and some they say: 'You obviously can't say that.’

"We get some Scottish phrases in. London TV execs are like: 'Oh, what a quaint phrase.' I'm like: 'That doesn't mean that.’”

Opening up about the writing process, he said: "I write it with a guy called Mark, who is also Scottish.

"Me and him spend two month trying to not get sunburned and looking at people and being sarcastic about them. It's really great fun.

"I go in about 2pm, watch what is basically the final episode, then we just write some jokes."

