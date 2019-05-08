Love Island Start Date 2019: ITV2 ‘Confirm’ When The New Series Will Kick Off

8 May 2019, 10:55

Love Island returns to our screens very soon
Love Island returns to our screens very soon. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans won’t have to wait much longer for their favourite series to return, as the start date has seemingly been revealed.

Love Island’s 2019 start date is apparently Monday 3rd June, meaning we won’t have to wait too much longer for bikini-clad singletons to return to our screens.

A Love Island Twitter account, which is not the official profile of the programme, tweeted: “Rumour has it Love Island starts on 3rd of June pass it on.”

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

A random Love Island account tweeted the show returns on June 3rd
A random Love Island account tweeted the show returns on June 3rd. Picture: Twitter

The series tends to kick off at the beginning of June every year, so it’s highly likely this is correct, however ITV2 are yet to confirm when everyone’s favourite dating programme will be back on.

Caroline Flack recently sparked the series excitement when she revealed on Instagram Stories that preparation for the show began in “three weeks time”, meaning the contestants and crew will no doubt be flying out to Mallorca before the end of May.

Rumours about who could be heading into the villa have continued to surface since March, with producers apparently casting smaller reality TV stars or those who already have a large Instagram following.

Meanwhile, teasers for the next series have begun to air on TV, with snippets of just a few seconds appearing in the advert breaks of other ITV programmes.

Each teaser contains a reference to previous series, with the ‘Do Bits Society’ and ‘My Type On Paper’ already spotted on some of the ads.

