Who Is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 Star And Cabin Crew Member From Worthing

Air hostess Amy Hart has been confirmed as a Love Island 2019 contestant. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The Love Island 2019 cast has been revealed - but who is Amy Hart?

In just under a week, Love Island will be returning to our screens - and we cannot wait!

As this year's line-up has been revealed, we take a look at the 2019 line-up in more detail. Here's everything you need to know about Amy Hart...

Who is Amy Hart and how old is she?

Amy Hart, 26, is an air hostess from Worthing, Sussex.

She describes herself as "a good mix of someone who can be fun and serious, I’ll be able to look after people and I’ll be able to get really stuck in with all the fun things too."

But she also identifies as "the Bridget Jones of my friendship group so I need to find someone."

According to Amy, she bumped into former One Direction star, Liam Payne, in a club and got to hang out with him in the VIP section.

She's met Piers Morgan - but we're not sure that's one to brag about, Amy!

Is Amy on Instagram?

You can follow Amy Hart on Instagram @amyhartxo for all the latest snaps and news.

Her Instagram count currently stands at 25.3k followers.

What's Amy's type?

Amy is "looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them."

She also has crushes on Liam Hemsworth (she's only human, after all) and Diversity star, Ashley Banjo. She's also confessed to having a soft spot for David Walliams and Simon Cowell - so perhaps there'll be a high-waisted trouser-wearing hunk in the villa this year.

What has Amy Hart said about Love Island?

Before jetting off to Majorca, Amy said: "I’m going there to find ‘the one’ but I’m also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well.

"I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men.

"I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there. I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you. They might not be and they might be better suited to someone else."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3 June, 2019.

The season 5 premiere kicks off at 9pm - but if you miss it, you can catch up on all the action on ITVHub after the show.