Love Island 2019: Contestant Amy Hart 'Romantically' Linked To Liam Payne

28 May 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 14:04

Amy Hart has been linked to Liam Payne after photos of their night out emerged
Amy Hart has been linked to Liam Payne after photos of their night out emerged. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island/Getty

One 'Love Island' hopeful has been linked to Liam Payne- and she even got hate from One Direction fans for it!

The Love Island 2019 line-up has finally been announced as the show gears up to begin next week and amongst the latest crop of good looking youngsters looking for their shot at love is air hostess Amy Hart, 26, who has previously been linked to none other than Liam Payne.

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan ‘Isn’t Looking For Love’ According To Ex Charlie Frederick

"I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there."

"We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?"

"He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together."

Amy Hart is an air hostess linked to Liam Payne
Amy Hart is an air hostess linked to Liam Payne. Picture: Love Island ITV2

"I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts."

"I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from ten-year-olds because they thought I was dating him!"

Not only did Amy not date Liam, but she's admitted to never having a proper boyfriend before either, so we're hoping she'll have more luck inside the villa!

Another contestant, Lucie Donlan, 21, is the ex of 2018 islander Charlie Frederick- who has been less than complementary about the new hopeful, telling the MailOnline that she 'isn't looking for love' and has used his name in order to achieve 'z-level fame.'

