Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants '10, 15, Maybe 20' Kids With Wife Miley Cyrus

2 May 2019, 17:26

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are the ultimate couple goals.
Liam Hemsworth has revealed he wants to have ’10, 15, maybe 20 kids’ with his wife Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are happier than ever since getting married. And they’re even thinking about having kids in the near distant future.

When asked by GQ Australia if he’s planning to expand his family, the 29-year-old actor said: “One day.

"Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being."

When asked how many children he would like, he replied: “10, 15, maybe 20."

Can we all just take a moment to imagine how good looking those kids will be and how awesome it would be to have Hannah Montana and Thor as your parents!

Liam also revealed the reason the pair, who met when they were teenagers, decided to tie the knot in December.

Liam and Miley lost their home to the Californian wildfires and decided to get married to make ‘something good’ out of a ‘horrible situation’.

He said: “I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon.

"Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit."

