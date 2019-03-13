Miley Cyrus Shares DMs With Ex Nick Jonas And Some People Never Knew They Dated

13 March 2019, 12:19

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for two years from 2006
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for two years from 2006. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus has been reminiscing to the good old Disney Channel days, sharing photos and videos from the time that kickstarted her career – and she’s even been involving ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Miley Cyrus showed her support for the Jonas Brothers and former boyfriend Nick Jonas on Twitter, as she sent her ex a screenshot from a fan account which had posted an old photo of her wearing a Jonas Brothers tee as she posed with her little sister.

The picture was captioned: “Miley and Noah have been Jonas Brothers stans since day one.”

Nick Jonas Buys Priyanka Chopra A £250k Gift While Fans Wonder Who The ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’ Is

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ singer sent the snap to Nick with the message: “Lols”, to which he replied: “Amazing. These throwback shots have been [fire].”

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra replied to Miley's screenshot of the DMs with her ex
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra replied to Miley's screenshot of the DMs with her ex. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley then shared their brief message exchange on Twitter after sharing a clip of herself flicking her hair, writing: “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire].”

Nick’s new wife Priyanka Chopra then weighed in on the conversation, replying: “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r [fire] [sic].”

Miley and Nick dated for two years from 2006 and many people had forgotten they were once together, while some said they never knew they were even a couple.

“So Miley and Nick were in fact a couple and I am crying!” tweeted one fan, as another said: “Wait I literally forgot Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra have both kissed Nick Jonas.”

“Truly, honestly forgot about the Miley/Nick heartbreak until this v moment.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Back N Fourth Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Dark Intensity Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus revealed she and Liam Hemsworth are "redefining" their relationship.

Miley Cyrus Still Identifies As “Queer” And Says She & Liam Hemsworth Are “Redefining” Their Relationship

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious response to Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot.

Miley Cyrus Posts Hilarious Response To Shawn Mendes’s Calvin Klein Shoot Like Lady Gaga Did To Her

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017