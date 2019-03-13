Miley Cyrus Shares DMs With Ex Nick Jonas And Some People Never Knew They Dated

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for two years from 2006. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus has been reminiscing to the good old Disney Channel days, sharing photos and videos from the time that kickstarted her career – and she’s even been involving ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Miley Cyrus showed her support for the Jonas Brothers and former boyfriend Nick Jonas on Twitter, as she sent her ex a screenshot from a fan account which had posted an old photo of her wearing a Jonas Brothers tee as she posed with her little sister.

The picture was captioned: “Miley and Noah have been Jonas Brothers stans since day one.”

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ singer sent the snap to Nick with the message: “Lols”, to which he replied: “Amazing. These throwback shots have been [fire].”

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra replied to Miley's screenshot of the DMs with her ex. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley then shared their brief message exchange on Twitter after sharing a clip of herself flicking her hair, writing: “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire].”

Nick’s new wife Priyanka Chopra then weighed in on the conversation, replying: “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r [fire] [sic].”

Miley and Nick dated for two years from 2006 and many people had forgotten they were once together, while some said they never knew they were even a couple.

“So Miley and Nick were in fact a couple and I am crying!” tweeted one fan, as another said: “Wait I literally forgot Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra have both kissed Nick Jonas.”

“Truly, honestly forgot about the Miley/Nick heartbreak until this v moment.”

