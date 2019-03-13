Nick Jonas Buys Priyanka Chopra A £250k Gift While Fans Wonder Who The ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’ Is

Priyanka Chopra showed off Nick Jonas's lavish gift. Picture: Instagram

Fans were speculating who the ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’ Priyanka mentioned in the photo showing off her lavish gift could be.

Nick Jonas knows how to celebrate a number one song in style… he splashed out on a £250k Maybach for his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka shared photos of the couple standing in front of the car he had bought for her, sharing a bottle of champagne captioned, “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a Maybach!! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever..”

Fans were quick to speculate who ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’ was – was it the name of their new car, the dog or… perhaps a future baby?!

Of course, given that Priyanka also has a champagne flute in her hand, it’s probably unlikely to be a pregnancy announcement, and just the name of the car.

Maybachs tend to cost in the region of £250,000, so it’s a pretty nice present to receive to celebrate your hubby’s number on song, ‘Sucker’ with the Jonas Brothers.

He’s definitely set a pretty high standard, however, if this is the kind of gift Priyanka can expect for every number on song the Jonas Brothers release from now on!

