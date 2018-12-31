Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are On The Cutest Holiday With Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner go skiing in Switzerland. Picture: Instagram

Double dates and PDA!

After a busy 2018 for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the newlyweds jetted off to Switzerland over the festive period.

The trip began with a view of the mountains out of the plane window alongside brother Joe Jonas and his sister-in-law to be, Sophie Turner.

The foursome showed off some frosted fun too:

The couple then shared several PDA photos in the snow-capped mountains including this cute photo where Priyanka wrote: "Happiness in the mountains,"

The lovebirds Priyanka and Nick got married earlier this month in India, sealing their union with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The newlyweds held their second and third wedding reception amongst her fellow Bollywood stars.

Ahead of their Switzerland vacation, the Jonas’, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth banded together for their first Christmas dinner as a married couple.

So cute!

We love a blended family.

