Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Headed Back To India For A Stunning Second Wedding Reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to India for a second and third wedding reception. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot earlier this month in a lavish ceremony in India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have returned to India for a second wedding reception after tying the knot earlier this month.

Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

The couples initial wedding festivities spread over three days and two separate religious ceremonies. The newlyweds had one Christian and one Hindu wedding which took place in Delhi, India on December 2nd & 3rd.

Although the two seemed to have settled into newly married life in the US, yesterday (Dec 19) they traveled back to Mumbai, India for a second reception.

This beautiful reception was said to be more intimate than the initial reception which was attended by the press. This ceremony was exclusive to their family and close friends.

In a sweet speech to guests Priyanka said: "I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people who have contributed to me. So thank you very much being here, friends of my parents, my mom who is hosting this wonderful evening, my dad who I know is here."

She ended the speech with a cute introduction of her beau: "This is my husband, Nick Jonas."

Nick also made an emotional speech, where he said: "my beautiful wife, I couldn't be happier to share all these memories with you"

According to the Times of India, the lovebirds are due to hold a third reception attended by the biggest stars in Bollywood.

We love them together.

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!