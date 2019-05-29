Who Is Sherif Lanre? Love Island 2019 Cast Member, Chef And Semi-Pro Rugby Player From London

29 May 2019, 14:50

Meet Love Island 2019 star and chef, Sherif Lanre.

As the Love Island 2019 cast has been confirmed, we take a look a closer look at this year's gals and guys.

It's what we've all been waiting for - the return of Love Island!

But who is Sherif Lanre? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Sherif Lanre and how old is he?

Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-pro rugby player who lives in London.

He describes himself "upbeat and cheeky and outrageous" and prides himself on his ability to make people laugh.

When pushed to list a flaw, Sherif reveals his inability to control his laughter can sometimes get him into trouble.

Is Sherif on Instagram?

You can follow funny guy Sherif on the 'Gram @sherif_lanre.

Ahead of the show, Sherif has a decent 16.2k followers.

What's his type?

Sherif is looking for someone who can hold a conversation, who doesn't take herself too seriously - and someone with a nice bum!

The Love Island hunk revealed his first celeb crush was on High School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens.

These days, Sherif has the hots for Rich the Kid's girlfriend, Tori Brixx.

Why is Sherif going on Love Island?

Unlike some Love Island stars, it seems Sherif isn't out to backstab to get his dream girl, stating: "I’m not prepared to fight for a girl that has got loads of boys after her. Unless I feel like they are not the boys she is looking for."

When is Love Island back on ITV2?

Season 5 kicks off on Monday 3 June, 2019 on ITV2.

Tune in from 9pm - otherwise catch up on ITVHub after the show.

