Who Is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Ballroom And Latin Dancer From Shropshire

29 May 2019, 16:50

Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year
Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Curtis Pritchard is among the latest Love Island singletons hoping to win big and find love in the Majorca villa. But who is he and what's his story? Let's find out...

Love Island is returning to our screens for a fifth season - and we don't know about you, but we're so ready for tears, tantrums, dodgy tans and backstabbing.

But who is Love Island hunk Curtis Pritchard and what has he said about starring in this year's show? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Curtis Pritchard and how old is he?

Curtis Pritchard is a 23-year-old latin and ballroom dancer hailing from Shropshire.

Not only is he a dancing star himself, his brother is none other than Strictly's AJ Pritchard!

The handsome lad is hoping to win over the gals and his fellow Love Islanders by being himself and not acting up to the camera.

He also describes himself as being quite sheltered, having put his dancing career ahead of his personal life on occasions. Curtis claims he's not a massive party-goer - but we're sure Love Island will soon change that!

Smile 😃.... #smile

Is Curtis on Instagram?

You can follow Curtis @curtispritchard12, where you can see his latest pics and get the lowdown.

Before heading into the villa, he had 74.2k followers.

What's his type?

Curtis doesn't believe there's a specific type of girl that ticks the boxes for him, but he is a firm believer in love at first sight, saying: "This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves.

"But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I’ve completely lied to you. Love is blind."

Having said that, he still has some celebrity crushes like the rest of us - Curtis is into Megan Fox, Ariana Grande and Mila Kunis.

Comfort is key ..... 👌

What's Curtis Pritchard said about Love Island?

When asked how far he would be prepared to go to get the girl of his dreams in the villa, Curtis replied: "There is a competition element but that’s the same as life. All I can do is be me and if a girl doesn’t like me, then she doesn’t like me. If she likes me then she likes me and I end up on top. It is what it is, it’s the circle of life."

When is Love Island back on ITV2?

You can catch the latest episode of Love Island on ITV2 from 9pm on Monday 3 June, 2019.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

