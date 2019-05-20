Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard's Brother Curtis 'Set To Star' On Love Island 2019

20 May 2019, 13:28 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 15:17

Curtis Pritchard rumoured to be on Love Island 2019
Curtis Pritchard rumoured to be on Love Island 2019. Picture: Curtis Pritchard @Instagram/ ITV2 Love Island

As the official start date of 'Love Island' 2019 is confirmed, rumoured contestants are starting to emerge including one pretty famous face.

Love Island 2019 is only two weeks away with ITV bosses finally confirming it's start date and as the rumour mill kicks into overdrive, whispers of potential contestants and the same names are cropping up, including Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard's younger brother, Curtis.

Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’

According to this report, the 23-year-old is preparing to jet off to Majorca for his shot at love (and fame) in the infamous villa, and TV insider has revealed exactly why ITV bosses want him on the bill.

They told the publication: "His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies."

"They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa."

View this post on Instagram

Smile 😃.... #smile

A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12) on

He's already relatively known for his famous older brother and is a professional dancer in his own right, but most will recognise him from the headlines back in December when AJ and him were attacked in a night club in Cheshire.

As a result of his injuries, he had to pull out of Dancing With The Stars in Ireland, but it looks like he's back on his feet and ready for another reality show.

Due to the injuries Curtis suffered, he had to undergo surgery to his knee and also suffered a battered and bruised face, saving his brother from injury that could have cost him his dancing career.

Fans have already caught wind of the rumours and are many excited at the prospect of seeing him on their TV screen every night, but others aren't so sure, with one user even asking if it was a 'joke'.

