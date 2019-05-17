Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’
Tyne-Lexy Clarson has opened up on the vile abuse she revealed following her time on Love Island in 2017.
Tyne-Lexy Clarson appeared on season three of ITV’s Love Island, alongside the likes of Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.
The 22 year old only lasted seven days in the villa, but has since been successful through building up her Instagram followers and working with fashion brands.
However, upon her exit from the show one cruel viewer made a harsh remark about her appearance and it led her to “retreating into herself” as she adjusted back to normal life.
In an Instagram post about body confidence, Tyne-Lexy recalled the moment a man with his wife and kids shouted: “You’ve been chucked out already because you’ve got too many stretch marks” as she made her way through the airport.
Here’s a little me update 😊 I feel like I’m in better shape now than when I first went into Love Island. It’s been a lot of hard work but it’s starting to pay off and I’ve still got a while to go until I’m completely happy with myself. I would never have worn this @bluebella cut-away swimsuit on holiday a year ago. I’m not skinny, not fat, and certainly not perfect, but I’m much more confident in myself which is my main goal! When I left the Love Island villa I was taken through the airport by one of the ITV team and a man shouted across the airport to me “You’ve been chucked out already because you’ve got too many stretch marks”... He was a Middle Aged man with his wife and young children at the time and I was so shocked that he could say something like that to someone he didn’t know, especially a young girl. I’ll be honest it definitely did dent my confidence at the time, I was barely 20-years-old it was hard for me to cope with this sort of abuse. I’ve never been a very slim girl and yes I do have stretch marks and you know what ITS NORMAL. I retreated into myself for quite a bit after Love Island, it’s been a crazy and challenging journey but now I feel so much stronger and ready to take on the world. We’re all different in every single way and I think it’s time to put less pressure on ourselves to be “perfect” to start recognising the perfect imperfections everyone has 🥰
Tyne-Lexy said she was “shocked” someone could say such a thing to a person they didn’t know and it took its toll on her confidence.
She added alongside a series of bikini-clad photos: "It’s been a crazy and challenging journey but now I feel so much stronger and ready to take on the world.”
The 22 year old is working on her figure after gaining two stone following her stint on reality TV.