Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’

Tyne-Lexy Clarson recalled the cruel comment she received after leaving Love Island. Picture: Tyne-Lexy Clarson/Instagram

Tyne-Lexy Clarson has opened up on the vile abuse she revealed following her time on Love Island in 2017.

Tyne-Lexy Clarson appeared on season three of ITV’s Love Island, alongside the likes of Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

The 22 year old only lasted seven days in the villa, but has since been successful through building up her Instagram followers and working with fashion brands.

Tyne-Lexy Clarson is feeling more confident in her figure. Picture: Tyne-Lexy Clarson/Instagram

However, upon her exit from the show one cruel viewer made a harsh remark about her appearance and it led her to “retreating into herself” as she adjusted back to normal life.

In an Instagram post about body confidence, Tyne-Lexy recalled the moment a man with his wife and kids shouted: “You’ve been chucked out already because you’ve got too many stretch marks” as she made her way through the airport.

Tyne-Lexy said she was “shocked” someone could say such a thing to a person they didn’t know and it took its toll on her confidence.

She added alongside a series of bikini-clad photos: "It’s been a crazy and challenging journey but now I feel so much stronger and ready to take on the world.”

The 22 year old is working on her figure after gaining two stone following her stint on reality TV.

