Love Island 2019 Start Date Finally Announced By ITV

20 May 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 10:48

Love Island will return to our TV screens in just two weeks.

ITV has finally confirmed Love Island 2019’s start date following weeks of speculation and teasers by the show’s host Caroline Flack.

Love Island will be back on our screens on Monday 3 June, meaning summer officially begins in just two weeks time as our evenings are taken over by sexy singletons trying to find romance.

WATCH: Love Island USA Is Coming & Brits Are Divided Over The American Version

Love Island returns on 3 June 2019
Love Island returns on 3 June 2019. Picture: ITV

The start date was announced on a TV advert over the weekend, showing Caroline reclining on a bright pink inflatable lilo in a swimming pool.

Behind her read the words: “#DayDotIsComing Monday 3rd June” – a hashtag ITV have been using for weeks to build up hype for the eight-week long series.

Caroline has been teasing Love Island’s return for some time, hinting in an Instagram Story she and the production team would be jetting out to begin filming toward the end of May.

In the lead up to the new series there have been constant reports on rumoured contestants heading into the villa, with ITV said to be searching for candidates who already have a huge social media following or a connection to a past contestant.

The latest rumour surrounding the series is Casa Amor could be axed – the abode the male contestants are typically sent to halfway through a series to test their loyalty to their partners in the main villa.

