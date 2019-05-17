WATCH: Love Island USA Is Coming & Brits Are Divided Over The American Version

17 May 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 10:33

Love Island USA is coming this summer
Love Island USA is coming this summer. Picture: Instagram @Loveislandusa

Love Island USA is officially launching this summer on CBS and some of last year's contestants have flown over to show them what it's all about.

Love Island USA is officially coming this summer, as if we weren't hyped enough for the British series- and the show has enlisted the help of former Love Island contestants including Dani Dyer, Eyal Book, Dr. Alex and Samira Mighty to start the buzz across the pond.

The official Instagram page which has quickly amassed 15k followers, @loveislandusa, has teased the show with the same logo as the British one, but different colours and the caption: "Get ready for one hot summer. Love Island is coming soon to @CBSTV."

Eyal and Samira posted videos from the official launch of the show in New York, and Dani Dyer & Dr. Alex were also there to provide some expertise from the reality show, however, not everyone is happy about the decision to launch a US version.

One user said the show will "never gonna be as good as Love Island UK" and another said "OoO look who’s copying England."

Other's are excited but said that it was unique qualities such as Iain Striling's hilarious commentary, saying "The US version needs a narrator as equally funny and snarky as @iaindoesjokes" and many pointed out the famous catch phrases from the villa that makes the show so popular.

CBS is a television network in the USA which describes itself as a 'popular primetime' TV network and as Love Island is the most watched reality show in the UK, we can't wait to see what American's make of it.

How do I watch Love Island USA?

There is currently no word on how we will access the show here in the UK- although previous seasons of the original version have been picked up by Netflix- so it may be a matter of waiting until the series is over before it is put onto a streaming site.

The Australian version of the dating show show was aired on ITVBe in August and was met with rave reviews, so we could be getting the US version on a channel of our own, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Tyne-Lexy Clarson recalled the cruel comment she received after leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’
Dani Dyer and ex Sammy Kimmence are officially back together

Dani Dyer Has ‘Love Back In Her Life’ After Confirming Sammy Kimmence Romance
Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announce they're expecting a child together

Love Island's Jessica Rose And Dom Lever Announce Pregnancy On Instagram
Lewis Capaldi is a fan favourite.

Love Island Fans Are Calling For Lewis Capaldi To Be Involved In This Year’s Show
Olivia Attwood speaks out about Love Island potentially scrapping lie detector

Love Island Lie Detector Test Could Be Axed After Jeremy Kyle Is Permanently Cancelled From ITV

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album on 30th May

When is Miley Cyrus' New Album 'She Is Coming' Out? 2019 Release Date, Track List & More

Miley Cyrus

Lewis Capaldi's new album is already a huge hit with fans

Lewis Capaldi's Album Is Finally Here - And We Are Living For It
Queer Eye's Antoni and Karamo haven't always got on

Queer Eye’s Karamo And Antoni ‘Had Extreme Conflict’ During Filming: ‘We Didn’t Speak To Each Other’
Louis Tomlinson released a 'Two Of Us' official music video

Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Is An Emotional Tribute To His Mother

Louis Tomlinson

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hits out at Game of Thrones fans about the season 8 petition

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Ridiculous" Game of Thrones Petition
Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet roasted Harry Styles

WATCH: Kevin Hart And Eric Stonestreet Roast Harry Styles' Moustache And MET Gala Outfit

More Movies & TV News

Chloe Ferry calls out ex Sam Gowland for allegedly cheating on her

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Exposes Sam Gowland For 'Cheating' On Her In Emotional Post Following Split
Jacob Anderson blamed Kit Harington for leaving a coffee cup on Game of Thrones

WATCH: Jacob Anderson (AKA Grey Worm) Blames Kit Harington For Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup
Jonas Brothers have everyone shook with 'Burnin' Up' performance on SNL

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Performed 'Burnin' Up' On Saturday Night Live!
Zac Efron's latest rumoured romance is Lily Collins

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend? The 'Extremely Wicked' Star Rumoured To Be Dating Co-Star Lily Collins After Sarah Bro Fling
Zayn and Zhavia Ward drop 'A Whole New World' for Aladdin soundtrack

Zayn Drops 'A Whole New World' For The Official Aladdin Soundtrack

Zayn Malik