Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship. Picture: MAFS/Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Jade Barredo and Ridge Pywell from Married at First Sight Australia 2024 still together? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For all us lucky British viewers, Married at First Sight Australia 2024 has now begun airing in the UK and we have already started to get to know the cast.

One couple we meet is Jade and Ridge and they actually get off to a bit of a rocky start since Jade requested a "mature" partner but very quickly Ridge was dubbed as immature by viewers - particularly because he and his friends overused the word 'deece' (as in decent, very Aussie).

However, Jade and Ridge ended up bonding during their wedding reception and they ended their first day together looking like a dream couple.

But while things went well after the 'I do's' are they still together since filming the show? Here's what we know.

Jade and Ridge got married on MAFS Australia. Picture: MAFS/Nine

Are MAFS couple Jade and Ridge still together?

Yes, it seems all signs show that Jade and Ridge are a MAFS success story!

While she was keeping a low-profile the bride had a private Instagram but pictures from the account were leaked. On the page's story a picture of a man's back with 'Jade' tattooed into a dove was shown and the back in question is full of other tats which match Ridge's ink.

There are also pictures of the two kissing during New Years Eve celebrations, and they look very much smitten! The couple also follow each other on their main accounts, and in this day and age that's a pretty good sign that a relationship is still going strong.

Ridge is a two-time Commonwealth Games weightlifter who also works as a psychiatric nurse, he appeared on First Dates back in 2020 and wasn't lucky to find love but it seems the experts have managed to find his match on MAFS.

Since the show began airing Jade has posted more on her main socials about her relationship with Ridge. A reel of B-T-S of their MAFS honeymoon suggests they are a very happy couple as they can be seen being affectionate and loving towards each other throughout.

Ridge even posted on his page: "From frat boy to lover boy real quick. Honeymoon got me good."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.