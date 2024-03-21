Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

21 March 2024, 11:47

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship
Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship. Picture: MAFS/Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Jade Barredo and Ridge Pywell from Married at First Sight Australia 2024 still together? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For all us lucky British viewers, Married at First Sight Australia 2024 has now begun airing in the UK and we have already started to get to know the cast.

One couple we meet is Jade and Ridge and they actually get off to a bit of a rocky start since Jade requested a "mature" partner but very quickly Ridge was dubbed as immature by viewers - particularly because he and his friends overused the word 'deece' (as in decent, very Aussie).

However, Jade and Ridge ended up bonding during their wedding reception and they ended their first day together looking like a dream couple.

But while things went well after the 'I do's' are they still together since filming the show? Here's what we know.

Jade and Ridge got married on MAFS Australia
Jade and Ridge got married on MAFS Australia. Picture: MAFS/Nine

Are MAFS couple Jade and Ridge still together?

Yes, it seems all signs show that Jade and Ridge are a MAFS success story!

While she was keeping a low-profile the bride had a private Instagram but pictures from the account were leaked. On the page's story a picture of a man's back with 'Jade' tattooed into a dove was shown and the back in question is full of other tats which match Ridge's ink.

There are also pictures of the two kissing during New Years Eve celebrations, and they look very much smitten! The couple also follow each other on their main accounts, and in this day and age that's a pretty good sign that a relationship is still going strong.

Ridge is a two-time Commonwealth Games weightlifter who also works as a psychiatric nurse, he appeared on First Dates back in 2020 and wasn't lucky to find love but it seems the experts have managed to find his match on MAFS.

Since the show began airing Jade has posted more on her main socials about her relationship with Ridge. A reel of B-T-S of their MAFS honeymoon suggests they are a very happy couple as they can be seen being affectionate and loving towards each other throughout.

Ridge even posted on his page: "From frat boy to lover boy real quick. Honeymoon got me good."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Kim Kardashian starred in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts In Terrifying Trailer For American Horror Story

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Toby has broken up with Georgia after Love Island All Stars

Why Did Love Island's Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Split?

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney

The Lowdown On Sydney Sweeney's Net Worth, Fiancé And Acting Roles

Bridgerton season 3 comes out in May and June 2024

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More

Actress Anne Hathaway has shut down claims that 'The Idea Of You' is a film about Harry Styles

'The Idea Of You' Is Not Based On Harry Styles, Anne Hathaway Insists

Here's where to watch 'Anyone But You'

Where To Watch And Stream 'Anyone But You'

Louis has dropped a few names whilst being the the Celebrity Big Brother house

Every Celebrity Louis Walsh Has Mentioned On Big Brother From Cheryl Cole To Jedward

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Heads Into Production

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits