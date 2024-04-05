MAFS’ Jade And Ridge Share Engagement and Baby Plans

The experts paired Ridge and Jade together in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jade and Ridge have gone from strength to strength after the experiment and now they’ve opened up about their baby plans and potentially a proper engagement in the future.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jade and Ridge have wormed their way into fans' hearts after they arrived only halfway through the social experiment as intruders.

From the moment the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired the two together, they’ve only had eyes for one another and their spark was instant.

At first, Jade was worried about being accepted by Ridge because she had an eight-year-old daughter. But the anxiety was all for nought because not only was Ridge accepting he was even excited by the fact.

The pair have now begun their own baby-planning less than a year after filming ended.

Jade and Ridge have begun their own baby-planning less than a year after filming ended. Picture: Channel Nine

In an interview with New Idea, the couple gushed about how happy they were to have found each other. Ridge told the publication he “got lucky” being paired with Jade by the experts and said “I didn’t think an experiment like this could work, but I ended up falling in love. It was a happy accident.”

Jade shared how she had doubts about how successfully she would find love on a show like MAFS, she said, “The experiment turned out to be a lot better than I expected.”

“I had never watched the show. I googled the success rates the night before I flew out and they weren’t great, so I was very nervous.”

And now, here they are almost nine months after filming wrapped up for the social experiment and the pair have discussed growing their little family.

Jade revealed she had doubts about whether she would find love on a show. Picture: Channel Nine

According to the magazine, the couple stated they hoped to have twins so that Jade’s eight-year-old daughter Victoria could have some company growing up.

“Boy and girl twins! I'll definitely be waiting for another ring before we have any kiddies,” Jade laughed during the interview as she explained she wanted to be proposed to properly by Ridge when the time was right.

“The show doesn't count. I'd like a proper engagement, instead of me just being handed to him.”

Family was important to Ridge too as he is of Filipino heritage and has a very close relationship with his mother, “I don’t do anything half-arsed,” Ridge told the magazine.

“When I’m in it I’m really in it. This is the first time I’ve been in love, so I don’t plan on us going anywhere but forward together.

Jade and Ridge have plans for a proper engagement when the time is right. Picture: Channel Nine

“More kids and then we can live happily ever after with Vee and our three dogs Rufus, Fendi and Evie!”

Not only was Ridge looking forward to having his own biological children with Jade, but he spent a lot of time cultivating a real bond with Victoria, or Vee as she’s been nicknamed by her family.

“I feel like it’s such a huge ask for someone who doesn’t have kids to take on a partner and another child, so I did really appreciate that,” Jade revealed how much of a “big relief” it was that Ridge had embraced her daughter.

“It’s always a really tough situation. “A lot of people may say yes in the moment and say that’s fine, but then once they meet [the] child, they might feel differently towards the situation,” she continued.

But she had no reason to fear if what Ridge said in the interview was true, “I never thought I’d be able to love someone’s child like my own. But meeting Vee, that’s changed. I love Vee. I see her as my own even though I know she’s not, which is a shock to me. I never thought I’d get to that stage,” he stated.

But what was Ridge and Jade’s secret? When so many of the couples on MAFS Australia 2024 haven’t made it passed the experiment, how did these two manage to stay solid?

According to Jade, both she and Ridge “share the same love languages” which made it “really easy” for them. In her words, they didn't have to “force anything”.

Jade and Ridge claim they “share the same love languages”. Picture: Channel Nine

Jade goes on to say that the fact that the pair of them are best friends on top of lovers helped them with their relationship. “I think Ridge has a lot of great qualities that you would want in a partner,” she told the publication.

Ridge gushed back, “My favourite thing about Jade is how strong she is. It’s one of the sexiest things about her… She’s been through a lot and I admire every fibre of her being.”

